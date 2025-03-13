Millie Bobby Brown's mini skirt look redefines the animal print trend

Millie Bobby Brown’s press tour wardrobe to promote her new movie The Electric State is the gift that keeps on giving.

The 21-year-old, best known for her roles in the Enola Holmes franchise and Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, has not only revived her blonde bombshell hairstyle that we first saw in 2020, but she’s also channelling her inner Y2K girly with the most iconic retro-infused, Paris Hilton-approved outfits.

From low-slung diamante jeans to patchwork denim sets and lashings of leopard print, the multihyphenate Gen-Z has been flaunting her diverse fashion prowess, but her latest look was so unexpected.

© GC Images Millie Bobby Brown wore the coolest animal print two-piece

Millie appeared on NBC’s Today Show wearing a black and white Dalmatian print fitted jacket with a matching mini skirt. The pièce de résistance was a black beret accessory that threw us all back to the 2000s.

Her look was the perfect concoction of Emily In Paris meets Cruella de Vil, and whilst her haute hat choice made us take a second look, her jacket and two-piece skirt put a unique spin on 2025’s favourite animal print trend.

© GC Images Here beret and fluffy coat was the perfect addition to the look

It goes without saying that animal print has dominated fashion agendas over recent seasons. Spearheaded by the winter 2023 ‘Mob Wife’ trend, we’ve seen plenty of iterations ever since. From Maya Jama wearing a slinky, abstract Roberto Cavalli dress to this week when Georgia Toffolo took leopard print to the 2025 Cheltenham Races in an eBay coat which she altered, chopping it and creating a hat, taking a walk on the wild side is proving to stand the test of the time over recent trend cycles.

Millie’s monochromatic look puts a new, interesting spin on the style, proving why, at the age of 21, she’s set to be a serious style muse.

The only question on our lips right now is, is there anything that she can't do?