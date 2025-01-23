Millie Bobby Brown's micro bikini is from an affordable British brand

For most of us, the idea of slipping into a bikini on a beach somewhere is still a distant dream. But every year our favourite fashionistas jet off for some January sun to cure their post-holiday blues.

Whilst we witness through our screens green with envy, we do appreciate that this gives us an idea of what summer sartorial trends to look out for way ahead of time.

In the swimwear department, it appears the A-listers are waving goodbye to minimalism and embracing bold, colour-clad bikinis for 2025 - a welcomed return for those who've had enough of muted dressing.

The latest to confirm the aesthetic is one to watch, was Stranger Things actress and style muse Millie Bobby Brown.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie posed in a yacht window wearing an affordable bikini

The multi-hyphenate Gen Z took to Instagram to share a photo 'dump' of her holiday with her husband Jake Bongiovi (yes, she's making us feel old too).

Whilst she gave us plenty of summer fashion food for thought, from sunglasses to crop tops and caps, her dopamine-inducing bikini stood was hard to miss.

She posed for a mirror selfie in a Brazil-themed bikini by Jaded London. She wore the 'Amarela' laced edge halter neck bikini top - a yellow bikini with green eyelet detailing, paired with matching yellow thong bottoms featuring green straps and 'Brasil' written on the front.

Amarela Bikini - Jaded London

The two-piece, which the website describes as a 'micro fit', totals at £63 for the set, with the top costing £35 and the bottoms, £28.

Millie's bold swimwear is one of many striking sets we've seen this January. Singer Rita Ora has been championing neon greens and bright oranges and American model Emily Ratajkowski has been donning chilli red micro bikinis in Mexico - the same colour as Bella Hadid who paired her fiery crimson two-piece with cowboy boots in the snow...

On trend and affordable? Millie Bobby Brown's wardrobe strikes again...