Millie Bobby Brown stuns in sheer lace dress for date night with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in see-through lace dress for date night with Jake Bongiovi
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The Stranger Things actress embraced fashion's most daring trend out in New York City

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Right now it's Millie Bobby Brown's world and we're just living in it. 

The Stranger Things actress' fashion and beauty agenda is having a major moment - from her brand new bright blonde hair to her Y2K-coded outfits that have left fans to believe she could (though unconfirmed) be portraying Britney Spears in an upcoming biopic, the 21-year-old is the name lingering of everybody's lips.

Her latest look proved why she's a serious fashion muse, embracing the sheer dress trend in all its glory - and her outfit was seriously chic. 

The It-Brit stepped out in New York City on Tuesday hand in hand with her husband Jake Bongiovi, the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi. She oozed modern glamour in a daring see-through lace maxi dress that would slot seamlessly into supermodel Kate Moss' wardrobe, featuring a dramatic fluffy trim around the chest and arm cuffs, and a scoop neckline. 

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are seen on March 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)© GC Images
Millie Bobby Brown stunned in a sheer lace dress in NYC

Her vintage piece, which we've found on the Kensington-based vintage clothing website Rellik, appears to be a 90s number hailing from Catwalk Collection London.

She layered it with black underwear and paired it with a pair of simple, pointed black court heels to let her jaw-dropping outfit do all the talking. 

For hair, she opted for a loose updo with a major side parting, adding to the 90s feel of her look.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are seen on March 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)© GC Images
She stepped out oozing after-hours glamour with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie is currently making appearances on TV talk shows and radio channels to promote her upcoming movie - a science fiction adventure comedy called The Electric State. According to IMBD, the film is based on "An orphaned teen hits the road with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick."

Last week, she took to Instagram to hit back at recent "disturbing" comments on her new look. In a video, she said: "I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny."

"I think it's necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me."

They say revenge is best served cold, or sweet, but for It-girls like Millie, it's served in the form of mesmerising outfits that are guaranteed to silence the haters.

