Nicola Peltz Beckham rocks bootcut jeans for super sweet family moment

Anyone who is remotely familiar with Nicola Peltz Beckham’s style will understand the actress’ penchant for denim. Particularly that of the Noughties persuasion.

A poster girl for the Y2K sartorial movement, the 30-year-old rarely passes up an opportunity to showcase her distinctive style, peppered with baker boy caps, low-slung trousers and sporty tank tops.

On Wednesday, the American star wished her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz a very happy birthday, sharing a series of sweet mother-daughter images via her social media. The first snap from the carousel showcased Nicola sporting a pair of mid-rise dark wash jeans compete with a grunge faded effect, which she paired with a simple black tank top.

She wore her inky dark hair down loose in a sleek, straightened style with a middle parting, contrasting the deliciously blond highlights of her mother’s silky mane.

The actress wrote: “happy birthday to my mom my queen my everything! i love you more than i could even begin to put into words - i won the lottery in life being your daughter. you are the kindest most beautiful woman inside and out and i hope im half the person you are. i hope your day is perfect.”

© WWD via Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham at the Burberry Fall RTW 2025 fashion show

70-year-old Claudia is a former American model and the wife of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz. Claudia and Nelson have eight children together, including daughter Nicola. While known for her luxury lifestyle, Claudia likes to keep her private affairs out of the limelight, making instances such as Nicola’s public homage extra special.

It’s been a jam-packed season for Nicola, who was recently spotted at the Burberry AW25 show in London. Joined by her husband Brooklyn for the star-dotted event, the cover girl charmed in the house’s iconic nova check print, twinning with her beau for the thorough British bash. A leather biker jacket completed her heritage-inspired ensemble.