Nicola Peltz Beckham says Y2K leather jackets are spring 2025's biggest fashion trend

If there's one person we can consistently turn to for vintage-inspired yet utterly cool-girl-coded fashion inspiration, it's Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The 30-year-old actress, producer and daughter-in-law of British icon Victoria Beckham, is a certified fashion muse - constantly reviving retro trends and schooling us in styling them up for the current season.

Nicola is currently in London with Brooklyn, putting on stylish displays in her husband's hometown, in any backdrop from the tube to the front row at fashion shows.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola wore the coolest vintage Chanel jacket on the Underground in London

Unlike the rest of us, it's safe to assume that Nicola isn't constricted to a 23kg max luggage allowance for her international endeavours, and she made sure to pack plenty of appropriate jackets for the unstable British weather, including a 90s-coded silhouette that her mother-in-law would wholly approve of.

The Lola actress shared images from inside a tube station with Brooklyn, where she oozed off-duty cool in a baker boy hat, a stellar leather Chanel jacket and a pair of light wash, low-rise blue jeans.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham She also revived the divise Baker Boy hat

Leather jackets were a staple in Victoria Beckham's wardrobe in the early 2000s, notably engrained into her WAG wardrobe, donning them to watch David Beckham in his professional footballing heyday.

Clearly a silhouette for us to watch for spring 2025, Nicola also opted to wear a short-length black leather jacket - similar to her Chanel piece - to Burberry's AW25 London Fashion Week show on Monday night.

© Getty Images She also wore a leather jacket to the Burberry AW25 show during LFW

She paired it with a pair of beige trousers featuring the brand's signature checkered motif and carried a black handbag under her arm.

The retro-infused style brings a fresh take on the 90s leather blazer style that has taken the fashion world by storm over recent seasons. From Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, the It-girls have favoured classic, supermodel-approved tailored leather silhouettes.

But, if you're looking for a leather piece that says 'I'm on-trend but I'm also different,' look no further than Nicola Peltz Beckham...