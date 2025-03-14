Demna moves to Gucci - and the fashion world is divided

On Thursday, Gucci announced that Demna Gvasalia will be taking on the role of artistic director.

The Georgian fashion designer, who goes by the professional name Demna, previously held the title of creative director at Balenciaga since 2015, carving out a much-debated tenure at the Spanish house.

In a statement released via social media, the creative said: “I am truly excited to join the Gucci family. It is an honor to contribute to a House that I deeply respect and have long admired. I look forward to writing together with Stefano and the whole team a new chapter of Gucci’s amazing story.”​

François-Henri Pinault, Chairman & CEO of Kering added: "Demna's contribution to the industry, to Balenciaga, and to the Group's success has been tremendous. His creative power is exactly what Gucci needs. As I thank him for everything he has accomplished over the past 10 years, I look forward to seeing him shape Gucci’s new artistic direction."

© WireImage Kim Kardashian and Demna Gvasalia attend The 2021 Met Gala

Likewise, Francesca Bellettini, Kering Deputy CEO, said of the news: “Demna’s profound understanding of contemporary culture, coupled with his extensive experience in conceiving visionary projects, has established him as one of the most influential and accomplished creatives of his generation. His appointment as Artistic Director is the perfect catalyst to reignite Gucci’s creative energy. I look forward to the collaboration of Demna and Stefano as they lead Gucci into a new era of success."

The fashion world is waiting with baited breath to see what Demna’s new role, which kicks off from July 2025, will entail.

His tenure at Balenciaga redefined modern luxury with a subversive edge. Since taking the helm a decade ago, he has used streetwear with high fashion, making oversized silhouettes, ironic branding, and dystopian aesthetics hallmarks of the house.

His ability to merge the avant-garde with pop culture - think sock trainers, logo hoodies, and the infamous Ikea-inspired bag - has created a cult-like following, including figures such as Kim Kardashian and Romeo Beckham.

Rooted in Cristóbal Balenciaga’s architectural precision, Demna’s designs challenge traditional notions of beauty and status, blending satire with social commentary. His runway shows, often politically charged, reflect his vision of fashion as both art and statement.

A clear contrast to Gucci’s signature opulence and heritage style, Demna’s vision for the beloved Italian maison is set to shake up the industry.