Kim Jones is officially leaving Dior

Kim Jones is stepping down as creative director of Dior Homme after a seven-year tenure, the house confirmed.

“I am extremely grateful for the remarkable work done by Kim Jones, his studio, and the ateliers. With all his talent and creativity, he has constantly reinterpreted the house’s heritage with genuine freedom of tone and surprising, highly desirable artistic collaborations,” said Delphine Arnault, chairman and CEO of Dior, in a statement released on Thursday.

“It was a true honour to have been able to create my collections within the House of Dior, a symbol of absolute excellence. I express my deep gratitude to my studio and the ateliers who have accompanied me on this wonderful journey. They have brought my creations to life. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the artists and friends I have met through my collaborations. Lastly, I feel sincere gratitude towards Bernard and Delphine Arnault, who have given me their full support,” the designer added in a statement of his own.

© Getty Images Kim Jones and the Beckhams at the Dior Homme menswear autumn/winter show 2020-2021

The designer's departure comes shortly after his highly acclaimed AW25 menswear show and a significant personal milestone - being awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur, France’s highest distinction. Vogue’s Anna Wintour presented the honor at Paris’s Le Laurent, with a star-studded audience including Gwendoline Christie, Robert Pattinson, and Delphine Arnault.

Jones, who also holds an OBE, previously led Louis Vuitton Men’s from 2011 to 2018, orchestrating the groundbreaking 2017 Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration. Until late 2024, he also helmed womenswear at Fendi, succeeding Karl Lagerfeld.

While no successor has been named, rumours have been swirling that Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson or John Galliano may take the reins.

As for Jones himself, we wait with baited breath to see what the visionary has in store for the fashion sphere. Watch this space.