Sabato De Sarno exits Gucci

On Thursday morning, Gucci released a statement stating that the house was ending its partnership with creative director Sabato De Sarno. The brand’s AW25 show during Milan Fashion Week on February 25 will be presented by the Gucci design office. A new successor is yet to be announced.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sabato for his passion and dedication to Gucci. I sincerely appreciate how he honored Gucci’s craftsmanship and heritage with such commitment,” said Stefano Cantino, Gucci’s CEO.

Francesca Bellettini, Kering deputy CEO in charge of brand development, noted: “I sincerely thank Sabato for his loyalty and professionalism. I am proud of the work that has been done to further strengthen Gucci’s fundamentals. Stefano and the new Artistic Direction will continue to build on this and to guide Gucci towards renewed fashion leadership and sustainable growth.”

© WireImage The designer is leaving the house after two years at the helm

De Sarno was appointed to succeed Alessandro Michele, who departed Gucci in November 2022 after seven years. A low-profile yet influential figure, De Sarno, a Milan’s Istituto Secoli graduate, previously served as fashion director at Valentino, overseeing men's and women's collections. His career also includes roles at Dolce & Gabbana and Prada before joining Valentino in 2009.

The visionary’s exit from the maison takes place amid a widespread creative shuffle in the high fashion sphere.

© Getty Images for LACMA Sabato De Sarno and Kaia Gerber, both wearing Gucci at the LACMA Art+Film Gala

Last week, it was announced that Kim Jones was stepping down as creative director of Dior Homme after a seven-year tenure.

“I am extremely grateful for the remarkable work done by Kim Jones, his studio, and the ateliers. With all his talent and creativity, he has constantly reinterpreted the house’s heritage with genuine freedom of tone and surprising, highly desirable artistic collaborations,” said Delphine Arnault, chairman and CEO of Dior, in a statement by the brand.

A month prior, Maison Margiela revealed that long-standing creative director John Galliano was leaving his position after ten years at the helm of the house. He was succeeded by Glenn Martens formerly of Y/Project.

As always, the industry is well and truly keeping us on our Tabi-clad toes.