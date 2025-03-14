These are the ways I'll be styling my favourite midi skirts this season

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But deep down, we all know it’s actually the midi skirt.

Long enough to retain an air of modesty while oozing a flirtatious 90s twist, the knee-skimming silhouettes are the most wearable piece in any fashion lover’s wardrobe.

They have a habit of dipping in and out of the trends cycle, yet their knack for comebacks makes the slinky bottoms one of the most exciting in the business.

© GC Images Emily Ratajkowski sports a pearlescent midi in NYC

Beloved by current day cool girls from Emily Ratajkowski to Bella Hadid, the midi skirt emerged in the 1940s as a practical response to wartime fabric rationing, offering a modest yet stylish alternative to full-length skirts.

Christian Dior’s ‘New Look’ in 1947 cemented its place in fashion history, with nipped waists and voluminous mid-calf skirts symbolising post-war femininity. The midi fell out of favour in the 1960s, overshadowed by the mini as championed by Mary Quant, but resurfaced in the 1970s with bohemian and A-line styles.

© GC Images Bella Hadid in a plaid piece

Today, the ever-breezy midi skirt remains a versatile staple, perfect for popping out for coffee or dressing up for date night.

Discover the best way to style midi skirts for the approaching spring-into-summer season and elevate your street style moodboard with a touch of ethereal elegance.

Best ways to style midi skirts this season:

© Getty Images Luxury Leather Leather is here to stay, there's no doubt about that. Pair a timeless leather number with an oversized motocross jacket for a perfect sporty spice look.

© Getty Images Sheer Excellence Mesh magic is very much on the agenda for SS25. Layering is key - paired with some lingerie with a dash of floral detailing and these skirts conjure up fairytale charm.

Sequin Supremacy Sequin midis are having a moment - and for good reason. Joyous and slinky in equal measure, these mermaid-inspired silhouettes will get the party started in no time.

© Getty Images Dreamy Denim I will forever be a denim girl - and denim midi skirts are a game changer for all occasions from in-office wear and street style moments. Team yours with a biker jacket or a feminine Y2K blouse for a touch of romance.

© Getty Images Kilt Charisma Kilts, a design beloved by brands such as Chopova Lowena, are rapidly ascending the fashion ranks. Style yours with a school boy-esque rugby shirt and you have a charming ensemble. Highland style goes high fashion.

© Getty Images Terrific Tartan One of the most covetable prints on the market, tartan never fails to captivate. Be it Burberry or Dior, the Scottish design will draw the attention of passersby with ease, especially when paired with a punkish Victoriana jacket.

Think Pink A dash of punchy pink goes a long way, especially during the drizzly spring season. Whip up a pastel storm with a coloublock piece to inject some dopamine into your everyday.

© Getty Images Skirt Trouser Trend Skirt trousers are hot property, particularly those of the midi persuasion. Embrace your inner art student in a pleated piece and shake up your personal style with immediate effect.