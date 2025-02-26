Elsa Hosk proves that wearing two suede jackets is better than one

When it comes to curating daring new fashion trends, Elsa Hosk is at the helm of many.

Whether it's styling trench coats with nothing underneath, sporting herringbone berets or championing ‘piratecore’ in all-black, every time the Swedish model gets dressed it’s chicer than chic.

Unsurprisingly, her latest look is just that.

© @hoskelsa The tonal ensemble gives major autumn vibes

Posting to her Instagram account on Tuesday evening, the 36-year-old mother of one and founder of fashion label Helsa Studios championed a new stylish trend that is set to be everywhere this spring.

Styling not one, but two caramel-toned leather suede jackets with a set of baggy black suit trousers and her beloved Hermès Birkin 42 in a buttery brown.

© @hoskelsa The jacket perfectly matched her bag

Elsa’s jacket - or jackets - of choice isn’t technically a double duo, but in fact is designed to look as such. The particular statement piece is The Row’s ‘Lysandre Leather Jacket’ and features a relaxed, slightly box fit with double-layered lapels to make it look as though it’s been layered.

To complete the autumnal-toned ensemble, Elsa styled her £9.5k jacket with a set of leather pointed-toe heels, a set of black sunglasses and left her grown-out blonde bob in a messy ‘I woke up like this’ style.

Fashion lovers will know that if you’re ever in a pinch of what to wear, Elsa’s Instagram feed is the first place to look.

© @hoskelsa Wearing a coat as a dress is one of Elsa's signature styles

Just a few days ago, she proved how easy it is to elevate a pair of classic blue jeans, styling a pair of baggy straight options with a cashmere knit and leather bomber jacket.

Days before that, she gave us a dose of high-fashion femme fatale, wearing a leopard print coat with nothing underneath and cinched at the waist with a black belt.

Whatever the season, occasion or time of day, Elsa and her wondrous wardrobe of designer delights never fails to impress.

Off to layer multiple jackets we go.