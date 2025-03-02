The best dressed stars on the Oscars red carpet 2025

It's finally here. The concluding chapter of Awards Season, the Big Boy if you will - it's the Oscars 2025.
Hollywood's most dazzling evening follows the SAG Awards and the BAFTAs to name just a few, and has seen beloved movie stars and A-listers don their most spectacular gowns to collect their various accolades.
No doubt, prepping for the Oscars red carpet is the most stressful of the entire season, with stylists and glam squads on speed dial as they dash to get the most spectacular looks for their clients. The looks that are guaranteed to get the paps in a clamour as they step foot on the most famous red carpet in the world.