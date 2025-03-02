The best dressed stars on the Oscars red carpet 2025

It's finally here. The concluding chapter of Awards Season, the Big Boy if you will - it's the Oscars 2025.

Hollywood's most dazzling evening follows the SAG Awards and the BAFTAs to name just a few, and has seen beloved movie stars and A-listers don their most spectacular gowns to collect their various accolades.

No doubt, prepping for the Oscars red carpet is the most stressful of the entire season, with stylists and glam squads on speed dial as they dash to get the most spectacular looks for their clients. The looks that are guaranteed to get the paps in a clamour as they step foot on the most famous red carpet in the world.

With nominees such as Mikey Madison, Cynthia Erivo and Kieran Culkin, stay tuned for the best dressed attendees...

© AFP via Getty Images Storm Reid Oh how we love it when a celeb really goes for it for a red carpet appearance. Actress Storm Reid didn't disappoint in Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture.

© Getty Images Amelia Dimoldenberg British comedic legend and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia has hit the big time in recent years so we're thrilled to see her on the Oscars red carpet sporting an Elsa-inspired ice blue cut out gown.

© Getty Images Quenlin Blackwell Influencer Quenlin Blackwell looked spectacular in a Vivienne Westwood inspired corset top and long black skirt.

© Getty Images Julianne Hough Looking ethereal in Christian Dior SS25 collection and Martin Katz jewellery, the dancer topped off her look with a bouffant vintage inspired bob.

© WireImage Lena Mahfouf French author and influencer Lena looked stunning in a champagne sculpted dress by Ashi Studio.