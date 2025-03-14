Gigi Hadid proves butter yellow is the hottest hue for SS25 in see-through trench and sequin dress

According to the experts, dressing like a stick of butter is very on brand for SS25 - and who are we to question the authority?

Arguably the hottest hue right now are pastel tones of yellow, spotted on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week, the cobblestone streets of Copenhagen, and now on the supermodel frame of Gigi Hadid.

Spotted out and about at the Rabanne pop-up in the Big Apple on Thursday evening, the eldest Hadid sister made a seriously strong case for the buttery colourway, styling a full ‘fit of the spring-infused tinge.

© GC Images Gigi radiated spring energy in the dreamy tone

The model, mother and founder of cashmere brand Guest in Residence, perfected It-girl dressing, pairing a long scooped neck sequin maxi dress underneath a transparent yellow-tinted trench coat and accessorising with a pair of shiny gold kitten-heel boots.

The whole outfit was a dreamy breath of fresh air, not only confirming the fact the joyful tone can elevate anyone's mood, even just by looking at it.

© GC Images Slick back side part styles are also a SS25 trend

Gigi, who is the face of Rabanne's 'Million Gold for Her' fragrance, elevated the luxe look by scooping her bob haircut into a side-parted slicked-back bun and adding a touch of glowing bronzer to her cheekbones.

Fashion fans will have noticed the rise in popularity for the shade as more and more brands and It-girls champion it on the regular. According to the experts over at Google, the search term ‘butter yellow’ has risen 82% since the start of 2025, officially making it the hottest spring colourway.

Though we need little convincing from Gigi to wear, quite frankly, anything, the sunny, joyful colourway is easier than ever to get behind due to how easy it is to style and how it makes you feel.

As so effortlessly proved by the 29-year-old on Thursday afternoon, the shade can be worn in glamorous gown form with a pair of statement boots, in bikini form on the beach, in a co-ord concoction for a summery picnic day or even for a day spent at the office. Whatever the occasion, butter yellow pieces are for everyone.