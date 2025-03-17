Once written off as a retiree’s hobby, crochet has been embraced by Gen Z and elevated to It-status.

The quirky sister of traditional knit, crochet exudes festival flair with ease, due to its rainbow-hued colourways, counterculture connotations and crafts aesthetic.

Yet, not everyone who is tempted by crochet wants to look as if they are headed to Glastonbury. Many fashion-forward individuals want to pepper their spring/summer wardrobes with a touch of boho brilliance, rather than fully submerge it in the peace ‘n’ love aesthetic that crochet conjures up.

© GC Images Emily Ratajkowski arrives at Variety Women of Power in crochet

Brands such as Prada and Fendi have successfully introduced crochet into the luxury sphere. Crocheted accessories including totes, bucket hats and Baguettes have become cool-girl staples, moving the craft towards high fashion and away from Worthy Farm.

It’s no surprise that crochet still holds such strong bohemian connotations. Crochet became synonymous with hippie culture in the 1960s and 70s, embodying the era’s spirit of individuality and self-expression. Handmade crochet vests, bikinis, and maxi dresses reflected the movement’s rejection of mass production and embrace of DIY artisanal craft.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Fendi SS21 © Getty Images Chloé SS22

Today, in a landscape ruled by fast fashion, crochet is a welcome shift toward mindful making with a wearable chic twist. And no, camping needn’t be involved.

Discover the best ways to style out crochet this season and inject your archive with some kaleidoscopic elegance.

7 ways to style crochet without looking like you're going to Glastonbury:

1/ 7 © Getty Images Occasionwear Opulence Crochet can be a breezy yet beautiful option for summer evening events. Elegant with a bohemian edge, crochet numbers like the Zimmerman option above are both timeless and playful. A win-win.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Totes Amazing The crochet tote will never lose its shine. Fun, eye-catching and nostalgic, a colourful crochet tote will take you from beach to bar with ease.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Countercoulture Charm Bag charms were undoubtedly one of 2024's hottest trends - and now they're going hippie. Add a touch of bohemian flair to your arm candy for a unique artisan accent.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Beach Babe It doesn't get better than a classic long-sleeved white crochet dress. Complete with fluted sleeves and a V-neckline, these Seventies-inspired dresses will forever be en vogue. Beachwear goes street.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Bucket Moment Bucket hats are a festival essential yes, but they can also make for the perfect summer-in-the-city accessory. Simply pair yours with a silky mini, boots and structured bag for the perfect dose of contrast.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Maxi Magic A striped maxi is a wardrobe hero. Perfect for an array of occasions from coffee dates to poolside lounging, these dopamine-inducing slip-ons are chic and cute in equal measure.