Glastonbury: Best Dressed Guests and Celebrities

The time has finally come when music and fashion lovers alike descend upon the Somerset town of Glastonbury for five nights of musical magic.

Glastonbury Festival, next to Coachella is coined one of the most iconic festivals in the world, pulling notable names, including Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne, and die-hard fans from around the globe.

This year will see SZA, Charlie XCX, Dua Lipa, Cyndi Lauper, Shania Twain and Avril Lavigne take to the stage, one of the festival's most noteworthy lineups in history.

Everyone knows that no music festival is complete without a crowd of stylish ensembles, many planning their looks right down to their pair of socks for months in advance.

In the name of festival fashion, we take a look at the best-dressed guests and celebrities attending (thus far) this year's Glastonbury festival.

1/ 6 Sarah Lysander Former Hello! Fashion cover star Sarah Lysander decided on a tartan print Burberry tank and a belted pair of jorts for day one of Glasto 2024.

2/ 6 Daisy Edgar-Jones Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones paired her ribbed mini dress with a set of Hunter Wellington boots, an overcoat and a chic shoulder bag.

3/ 6 Ruby Lyn & Olivia Neill We all know that Hunter Wellington boots are peak festival fashion and besties Ruby Lyn and Olivia Neill are proving exactly that.

4/ 6 © Getty Olivia Dean To perform onstage Olivia Dean donned a Vivienne Westwood-approved punk rock bubble skirt made from red tartan fabric and an embellished, studded blank tank top.

5/ 6 Alexa Chung It's become very clear that Alexa Chung will not miss a Glasto and this year is no different. Spotted on an Instagram story posted by her friend Cameron Avery, Alexa can be seen donning a black suit look over a graphic tee, accessories with a cowboy hat and pair of white sneakers.