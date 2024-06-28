Glastonbury: Best Dressed Guests and Celebrities

Everyone knows that no music festival is complete without a crowd of stylish ensembles, many planning their looks right down to their pair of socks for months in advance.
In the name of festival fashion, we take a look at the best-dressed guests and celebrities attending (thus far) this year's Glastonbury festival.
Sarah Lysander
Former Hello! Fashion cover star Sarah Lysander decided on a tartan print Burberry tank and a belted pair of jorts for day one of Glasto 2024.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones paired her ribbed mini dress with a set of Hunter Wellington boots, an overcoat and a chic shoulder bag.
Ruby Lyn & Olivia Neill
We all know that Hunter Wellington boots are peak festival fashion and besties Ruby Lyn and Olivia Neill are proving exactly that.
Olivia Dean
To perform onstage Olivia Dean donned a Vivienne Westwood-approved punk rock bubble skirt made from red tartan fabric and an embellished, studded blank tank top.
Alexa Chung
It's become very clear that Alexa Chung will not miss a Glasto and this year is no different. Spotted on an Instagram story posted by her friend Cameron Avery, Alexa can be seen donning a black suit look over a graphic tee, accessories with a cowboy hat and pair of white sneakers.
Emma Orange
Glasto guest Emma Orange made a festival statement in a sparkly, silver mini-skirt and black bandau crop top. To top off her look she opted for a silver pleated cape, chunky boots and a pair of sunglasses.