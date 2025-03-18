Kylie Jenner's sultry latex collection drops today - here's everything we're shopping

It's a good day for fans of Kylie Jenner and her immaculate wardrobe as her newest collaboration collection under her namesake fashion label Khy drops at 3pm, Tuesday 18 March.

Much like all her previous collabs, this particular fashion fusion has style-savvy fans weak at the knees.

Made in alliance with famed British It-girl brand POSTER GIRL, the new offering is self-deemed Khy's “sexiest collection yet” by the youngest Jenner founder and features an array of seriously sultry latex looks.

© @kyliejenner The collection is inspired by the dress she wore for date night with her sister Kendall a few months ago

On Saturday afternoon, Kylie took to her Instagram account to announce the new drop, captioning the post “something iconic is coming…" She soon followed up a day later with the first campaign imagery - Kylie modelling a selection of luxe latex designs.

Though we need little to no convincing from the young fashion icon on what to invest in style-wise, each and every piece from the new collection is going straight to the top of our SS25 wishlist.

© @kyliejenner Both options also come in a white colourway

The first option that caught our eye was a jet-black plunging neckline tank with built-in bustier boning. The ‘Latex Plunge Tank’ retails online for £205 and was styled with the ‘Latex Maxi Skirt’.

© @kyliejenner This particular dress option is for the daring girls

The next heavy-hitter on the list was the £310 racy red ‘Latex Cutout Dress’ which features a plunging, cross-strapped neckline and above-the-knee hemline.

© @kyliejenner Bodysuits and sheer tights are a major fashion trend right now

Another favourite and the latest style shared by the Kylie Cosmetics founder was the ‘Latex Bodysuit’ in shiny black. Kylie effortlessly showcased just how stylish the sultry basics can be, leaning into the ‘no trousers’ trend and styling it with a set of sheer black tights, heels and not much else.

Kylie explained the collection as being: ”an iconic collaboration with London-based designers Natasha and Francesca. I’ve always adored @poster__girl__official, but I really fell in love with their latex pieces. They make me feel so confident and sexy. I’m so excited to share a limited collection of these incredible latex designs, launching 03/18 exclusively on khy.com.”

Just like all her previous collaboration collections, the Khy x POSTER GIRL capsule is set to sell out faster than fast, so set your alarms for 3pm and ensure you’re locked in to secure a luxe latex piece for yourself.