Kylie Jenner's leather lingerie set and sheer tights combo is a date night dream

It’s no secret that when it comes to a date night with Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner goes all out.

Whether it be recreating Elizabeth Hurley's iconic 1999 Versace gown at this year's Golden Globes or her bustier all-black catsuit for a night out in Paris, the youngest Jenner sister is the undisputed queen of romantic occasion dressing.

If you’re yet to decide on your Valentine’s Day look for February 14, Kylie's latest ensemble is sleek, chic and just the right amount of sultry.

Posting to her 394m Instagram followers on Saturday night, the 27-year-old business mogul showed off her impeccable curves while simultaneously debuting a new product under her namesake fashion label, Khy.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's all-black look is giving sultry Matrix vibes and we're obsessed

In the three-image carousel, Kylie styled her brand’s new ‘Faux Leather Twist Bralette’ with a set of matching high-waisted knickers, a set of sheer denier black tights and a floor-length 'Faux Leather Trench Coat,' also from her new collection.

Embodying the statement 'less is more' to perfection, the Kylie Cosmetics founder completed the look by adding a pair of simple black pointed-toe pumps and a fresh voluminous blowout.

© @kyliejenner Both the trench and bra launch on the Khy website on January 28

Unfortunately for fans of the Hollywood couple, Timothée refrained from commenting publicly on the sultry snaps, however, Kylie's older sister Khloé was in full support, leaving a simple: “Wowwww.”

Wearing a statement coat with nothing or minimal clothing underneath has quickly become one of the fashion set’s go-to sartorial recipes over the past few months. Hailey Bieber, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Elsa Hosk have all been spotted styling their own version of the seductive styling hack. Both Hailey and Nicola opted for oversized fluffy coat looks paired with statement earrings - the most glamorous clothing cocktail.

Whatever your plans might be for date night this V-Day, rest assured that a bold coat and not much underneath is the preferred ensemble of choice for those most stylish.