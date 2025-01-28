Kylie Jenner oozes 'mob wife' energy in dramatic faux fur coat

We've got to hand it to Kylie Jenner - she is the true definition of a workhorse.

A beauty brand mogul, a fashion design entrepreneur, a model, and of course a reality TV star, there isn't much that the 27-year-old hasn't tried her hand at - and done so successfully.

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings is currently in Paris for couture week, taking her place on the illustrious front rows. She also supported her sister Kendall who closed the Schiaparelli show on Monday.

Taking a break from the glorious sartorial content she's providing from the French capital, Kylie took to Instagram to share the latest drop from her fashion label Khy, and her coat is a must-have for this winter season.

© @kyliejenner Kylie modelled a new faux fur coat from her brand Khy

She oozed cosy-chic in the snow, wearing a brown faux fur coat and captioned the image: "cozy in new @khy faux fur dropping tomorrow 9am PT on khy.com."

Kylie paired the piece with simple black leggings, a soft neutral make up look and her hair scooped back in a slick bun, letting her stunning statement outerwear piece do all the talking.

© @kyliejenner Her look is perfect for winter 2025

Fans of Kylie and the brand were quick to express their delight, with comments underneath her post including: "ordering as soon as it’s live!!!! i can’t wait!!!" and "just want to buy it so I can hug it."

A statement piece of outerwear is the easiest way to add interest to an outfit this season. Keeping the base layers understated allows the attention-drawing piece to shine, with little effort required.

She's been serving stunning looks throughout the whole of January, inspiring our wardrobes for every occasion, including Valentine's Day.

For some sultry date night inspo, she styled her brand’s new ‘Faux Leather Twist Bralette’ with a set of matching high-waisted knickers, a set of sheer denier black tights and a floor-length 'Faux Leather Trench Coat,' also from her new collection.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's all-black look is giving sultry Matrix vibes and we're obsessed

Look no further than Kylie for showstopping style inspo.