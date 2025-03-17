Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anne Hathaway channels mob-wife energy in fluffy coat and leather boots
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images for Bulgari

Anne Hathaway channels 'Mob Wife' energy in fluffy coat and leather boots

The Devil Wears Prada Actress joined Brooklyn Beckham and Nina Dobrev to watch the Moncler Grenoble autumn/winter 2025 on Saturday night

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Although all we can seem to think about right now is the warmer weather on the horizon and the stylish wardrobe essentials that come with, Anne Hathaway's most recent snow bunny look has us mourning winter dressing.

The stylish actress dressed to impress on Saturday night to attend the Moncler Grenoble autumn/winter 2025 show in the dreamy snow-capped ski town of Courchevel, France.

Considering the current overnight temperatures in the French Alps resort is a shiver-worthy -10 degrees, it was only fitting to see The Devil Wears Prada star in a chic yet cosy and comfortable combo to sit FROW.

Anne Hathaway attends the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 Show on March 15, 2025 in Courchevel, France© Getty Images for Moncler
Anne's look had us missing winter

Leaning into the snow-bunny aesthetic, Anne opted for an all-black base layer of a turtleneck, complete with thumb holes for extra warmth, jogger bottoms and elevated the casual outfit concoction with a Mob Wife-approved brown fluffy coat and pair of chunky leather boots. 

Anne took direct style cues from Hailey Bieber, the Rhode founder often spotted styling XXL fluffy coats throughout AW25, for the evening.

Anne Hathaway attends the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 Show on March 15, 2025 in Courchevel, France© Getty Images for Moncler
Her subtle glam was the icing on top of the outfit cake

To complete her runway spectating look, Anne wore her long brunette locks out in a sleek middle-parted style while her face card was elevated with a subtle lick of pink lipstick and winged liner. 

Anne wasn’t the only famed stylish face in attendance for the opulent occasion. Also on the guest list were Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who twinned in matching denim looks, Nina Dobrev, Jessica Chastain, and Olivia Palermo. 

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz attends the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 Show on March 15, 2025 in Courchevel, France© Getty Images for Moncler
The stylish couple perfected twinning goals for the night

Each guest in attendance made sure to lean into the Moncler house codes, collectively donning snug snowy ensembles to sit front row and watch the models grace the freshly-powdered catwalk. 

Although Anne isn’t technically a Moncler ambassador, she and the house have been closely tied together for years - with the actress often showing her support for the house by travelling around the world to attend events, shows and decadent soireés. 

Whether she is styling a pink tracksuit for a day on set, thigh-high boots for date night or a wonderful wintery look for an alpine escape in France, Anne nails the dress code every time. 

