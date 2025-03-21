Selena Gomez's leather mini skirt set is a date night dream

Never was there such a stylish love story as that of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

The couple often indulge the public in a sweet joint outing, be it for a date night out in New York or a keenly-anticipated chat show appearance.

On Thursday evening, Selena and Benny joined sartorial forces and hit the streets of the Big Apple, opting for contrasting date night looks that together, crafted a stellar couple aesthetic.

© GC Images Benny and Selena enjoyed a night out in New York City

Selena slipped into a leather co-ord, consisting of a slightly cropped, collarless jacket and matching mini skirt. Cut from buttery smooth black leather with a softly glowing patent sheen and featuring Chanel-inspired gold chain detailing on the trims of each piece, Selena’s look leaned into modern, edgy glamour - a code beloved by houses such as Balmain, Dolce & Gabbana and Paco Rabanne.

The star paired the set with some black tights, a classic fine knit turtleneck in black and some matching point-toe heels with asymmetrical strap detailing.

© GC Images Selena looked luxurious in leather

She wore her signature raven-hued bob down loose with an off-centre parting and a glossy inward curling voluminous flick, mirroring the iconic hairstyle of Jackie Kennedy.

A cherry red manicure added a touch of pigment to Selena’s all-black aesthetic, which was elevated by a radiant beauty blend that highlighted her distinctive features.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image The couple sat down with Jimmy Fallon later that evening

Her husband-to-be Benny opted for a more casual ensemble, styling out a lilac short-sleeves shirt in a wisteria hue with decadent beaded embellishments. He paired the spring-hued shirt with some distressed light-wash blue jeans, also boasting a similar fantastical floral texture.

Later that night, the duo sat down with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, with Selena switching up her leather-clad look for a structured mini dress crafted from vampiric black velvet and showcasing exaggerated puff sleeves and an angular silhouette.

Benny stuck to his guns in lilac, allowing his fashionable fiancé to take centre stage on the American talk show.