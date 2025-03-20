Selena Gomez dons the sheer top trend for date night with Benny Blanco

Arguably the hottest, most enviable couple on everyone's radar right now are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

Ever since the famous duo were linked back in 2023, fans have deemed them as the It-couple to watch, both publicly besotted with each other.

Whether they’re sharing intimate moments on the red carpet, Instagram snaps of their cosy homelife or walking hand in hand on a romantic city stroll, Benny and Selena are the epitome of couple goals.

Aside from both being famed names in the Hollywood sphere, Selena and Benny are also known for their love of eclectic fashion, spotted on an after-night dinner date on Wednesday night in New York's Upper West Side.

© GC Images Selena's style agenda never misses

For the romantic occasion, Selena decided to lean into the fashion world's beloved sheer dress code, styling a brown sheer turtleneck top with a set of belted blue jeans- effortlessly perfecting the jeans and a cute top date night aesthetic that we all know and love.

To elevate the look, the Only Murders in the Building star layered an oversized brown leather bomber jacket over her sheer statement top, added a set of satin pointed-toe pumps and stacked her ears with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The Rare Beauty founder wore her dark brunette locks out in a loosely curled soft blowout and added a lick of vibrant rouge gloss to her lips.

© GC Images The loved-up couple were all smiles for the evening

As for Selena's music producer fiance Benny, he channelled major spring vibes in a pair of blue-toned tye-dye-esque jeans, a graphic jacket, black boots and a selection of gold necklaces.

© @selenagomez Selena and Benny announced their album on Valentine's Day 2025

Selena and Benny have recently taken their relationship down the professional route. On Valentine's Day Selena took to her Instagram to announce her new album, I Said I Love You First, made in collaboration with her husband-to-be and “best friend.”

Multiple tracks are already out now, a few with complementing music videos. Scared of Loving You, Sunset Blvd, and Call Me When You Break Up featuring Gracie Abrahams are all available to stream now, with more tracks dropping in the very near future.

Benny and Selena are the definition of a power couple.