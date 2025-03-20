Selena Gomez's pastel lavender nails are soft girl spring-approved

Selena Gomez has delivered yet another dose of manicure inspiration. As the days get warmer, our colour palette gets lighter and our nails also reflect that. The Only Murders in the Building actress has switched from her bridal nude manicures for brighter colours.

Selena's go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, shared a picture of her latest mani moment and it is a spring dream.

© @tombachik Selena Gomez's pastel lavender nails are a spring dream

Her manicure featured a seamless blend of delicate pastel hues, with lavender taking centre stage - a shade that’s becoming a firm favourite in the beauty world. Lavender strikes the perfect balance between softness and sophistication, making them an ideal choice for spring.

Tom crafted a sleek almond silhouette for this mani moment, which gave the overall look a refined yet playful feel. The polish has a high-gloss finish, enhancing the pastel tones and giving the nails a fresh look.

Why pastel lavender nails are the perfect spring 2025 manicure

As spring rolls around, pastel shades naturally make a comeback but this year, lavender has emerged as the standout hue. The soft plum shade offers a refreshing twist on traditional pinks and nudes that often dominate spring manicures. Its versatility means it complements a range of skin tones, making it a go-to shade for those seeking an effortlessly chic nail look.

© @tombachik Selena Gomez stuns in a selfie with her signature nude manicure on show

If you want to upgrade the look, try adding a chrome finish. Chrome is one of those nail trends that is still building momentum at the moment, despite having been huge last year. The brilliant thing about a beautiful, iridescent powder is that it can be super subtle, appreciated fully only when held up to the light.

Additionally, nail trends for 2025 are embracing a more playful and experimental approach, with pastel hues being used in everything from French tips and ombré designs to intricate nail art. Lavender, in particular, is making its way into abstract patterns, micro nail art, and glossy finishes, proving that soft colours can still make a bold statement.

As pastel hues continue to dominate spring beauty trends, Selena's lavender nails stand out as the perfect blend of understated elegance and modern chic - a trend that’s here to stay.