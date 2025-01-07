Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez dazzles in deliciously bridal mini dress
Subscribe
Selena Gomez dazzles in deliciously bridal mini dress
selena gomez in white suit© Getty Images for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez dazzles in delicious bridal mini dress

The Emilia Pérez actress looked wonderful in wedding-ready white 

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

According to Selena Gomez, there’s no rest for the wicked. Or at least, the wickedly-dressed.

Following a night of celebrations at the Golden Globes on Saturday, the actress stepped out to attend the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show, looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as per. 

For the appearance, the 32-year-old turned out two bridal looks for all to coo over. The first, a beautiful cream-hued mini dress complete with iridescent beading and a scooped neckline. She paired the dreamy garment with some white stilettos, featuring a fine ankle strap.

Selena gomez in a white mini dress© GC Images
Selena opted for two bridal looks

The star’s second look centred a scallop-trimmed mini dress, showcasing a wrap silhouette with asymmetric detailing and a knee-skimming length. The garment was coolly layered under a white blazer, cut with exaggerated, sharp shoulders and a longline fit.

Selena accessorised with a matching white handbag, fitted with decadent gold hardware, and stuck to her guns with her strappy, point-toe heels.

selena gomez in a scalloped dress© GC Images
The actress was later seen in a scalloped sartorial offering

Makeup-wise, the former Disney star leaned into Old Hollywood glamour. A bold red lip, a peachy complexion and a gentle dusting of pink blush made for a fresh-faced appearance. She wore her dark hair down loose in a short, straightened style.

The night before her Los Angeles outing, Selena commanded attention on the red carpet of Hollywood’s hottest event. The newly-engaged singer oozed 1950s charm in a pearlescent blue custom Prada gown with a sculpted off-the-shoulder silhouette. A selection of timeless Tiffany & Co. jewellery frosted her aesthetic, heightening her look with a hefty dose of dazzle. 

Selena Gomez attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)© CBS via Getty Images
Selena attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Prada

Selena’s appearance at the prestigious event sparked online frenzy, and not just because of her perfect Prada attire. 

Selena and her new fiancée Benny Blanco shared several tender moments at the event, delighting the actress’ die-hard fans. Backstage, Benny waited for Selena in the press room after Emilia Pérez won best film (musical or comedy), resulting in various images going viral online. Did someone say couple goals?

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More