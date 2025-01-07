Selena Gomez dazzles in delicious bridal mini dress

According to Selena Gomez, there’s no rest for the wicked. Or at least, the wickedly-dressed.

Following a night of celebrations at the Golden Globes on Saturday, the actress stepped out to attend the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show, looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as per.

For the appearance, the 32-year-old turned out two bridal looks for all to coo over. The first, a beautiful cream-hued mini dress complete with iridescent beading and a scooped neckline. She paired the dreamy garment with some white stilettos, featuring a fine ankle strap.

© GC Images Selena opted for two bridal looks

The star’s second look centred a scallop-trimmed mini dress, showcasing a wrap silhouette with asymmetric detailing and a knee-skimming length. The garment was coolly layered under a white blazer, cut with exaggerated, sharp shoulders and a longline fit.

Selena accessorised with a matching white handbag, fitted with decadent gold hardware, and stuck to her guns with her strappy, point-toe heels.

© GC Images The actress was later seen in a scalloped sartorial offering

Makeup-wise, the former Disney star leaned into Old Hollywood glamour. A bold red lip, a peachy complexion and a gentle dusting of pink blush made for a fresh-faced appearance. She wore her dark hair down loose in a short, straightened style.

The night before her Los Angeles outing, Selena commanded attention on the red carpet of Hollywood’s hottest event. The newly-engaged singer oozed 1950s charm in a pearlescent blue custom Prada gown with a sculpted off-the-shoulder silhouette. A selection of timeless Tiffany & Co. jewellery frosted her aesthetic, heightening her look with a hefty dose of dazzle.

© CBS via Getty Images Selena attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Prada

Selena’s appearance at the prestigious event sparked online frenzy, and not just because of her perfect Prada attire.

Selena and her new fiancée Benny Blanco shared several tender moments at the event, delighting the actress’ die-hard fans. Backstage, Benny waited for Selena in the press room after Emilia Pérez won best film (musical or comedy), resulting in various images going viral online. Did someone say couple goals?