The 10 best Jonathan Anderson for Loewe red carpet moments

In an era that can only be categorised as Fashion-Does-Musical-Chairs, Jonathan Anderson’s departure from Loewe wasn’t exactly unexpected, but hearts noticeably sank when the announcement was made.

With Denma off to Gucci and Donatella stepping down at Versace, it’s a strange time for the industry as we shift into a new order.

After 11 years at the helm of the Spanish label, Anderson will undoubtedly be remembered for his eclectic, surrealistic pieces that won the hearts of the fashion set.

His impact on fashion has been quite profound. He became known for seamlessly marrying the avant-garde with the utterly wearable. He pushed the envelope, and generated an almost cult-like following dedicated to his quirky balloon heels and iconic puzzle bags.

Jonathan Anderson at the finale of the Loewe SS25 show

The brand’s campaigns with inspired casting from the likes of Maggie Smith to Daniel Craig helped carve out their place in the contemporary fashion landscape, standing apart from stuffier more inaccessible luxury labels.

The brand also sponsored the 2024 Met Gala with plenty of stars sporting Loewe on the red carpet, often dubbed the Fashion Oscars.

The Loewe AW25 Collection

Celebrity fans included Zendaya, Chloe Sevigny, Emma Corrin and Greta Lee. The Loewe fan was slightly edgy, adored fashion and made red carpet choices that wouldn't fail to spark joy.

In a statement, Anderson said: “While reflecting on the last 11 years, I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, the tenacity and the resourcefulness to find a way to say ‘yes’ to all my wildly ambitious ideas.”

© Launchmetrics A pair of balloon shoes from the Loewe SS23 Collection

H! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer Tania Leslau added: “His distinctive designs strike a balance between experimental and wearable, blending clean lines with everyday functionality. His impact on leather goods has been especially notable - the Puzzle bag, introduced in 2015, quickly became a modern icon.”

Let’s take a look back at the best red carpet moments for Jonathan Anderson at Loewe as this fun chapter of fashion history closes:

1/ 10 © Getty Images Ariana Grande Wicked superstar Ariana Grande opted for a chiffon and silk corset dress with the most perfectly delicate pleats for the 2024 Met Gala, where Anderson acted as one of the co-chairs.

2/ 10 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Taylor Russell A properly breathtaking red carpet moment thanks to Taylor Russell, sporting custom Loewe at the 2024 BAFTA awards.

3/ 10 © Dave Benett/Getty Images Emma Corrin Actor Emma Corrin's penchant for unusual pieces makes them a perfect partner for Jonathan Anderson's Loewe. This balloon printed dress looked glorious at the 2022 Olivier Awards.

4/ 10 © Getty Images Greta Lee Greta Lee has opted for Loewe for several of her high-octane red carpet moments, including this incredible sculptural piece for the 2024 Met Gala.

5/ 10 © Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Anya Taylor Joy Fun silhouettes have become a Loewe staple, as seen here on actress Anya Taylor Joy for a red carpet appearance promoting her movie Emma.

6/ 10 © FilmMagic Chloe Sevigny Eternally cool-girl Chloe Sevigny's wardrobe has every fashion fan's pulse pounding, and this monochrome Loewe dress, worn to Cannes in 2019 is no exception.

7/ 10 © Variety via Getty Images Dan Levy The label's menswear offerings are also monumentally beautiful, as seen here on actor and writer Dan Levy at the 2024 Met Gala.

8/ 10 © Penske Media via Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones Aha - a weird shoe spotted in the wild! Possibly one of our all-time favourites, the broken egg heel worn by Daisy Edgar-Jones for a premiere of Fresh.

9/ 10 © Penske Media via Getty Images Ayo Edebiri We love it anytime a star references the iconic Julia Roberts wearing a suit to the 1990 Golden Globes, and extra brownie points for the spectacular metallic tie seen here.