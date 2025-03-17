Jonathan Anderson exits Loewe after 11 years - and the fashion world is in mourning

Jonathan Anderson is exiting Loewe after his ground-breaking 11 year tenure at the house.

The announcement comes amidst a spell of creative director shifts, including Demna's move to Gucci and Donatella Versace's step away from her eponymous brand.

Of the news, Anderson said: “While reflecting on the last 11 years, I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, the tenacity and the resourcefulness to find a way to say ‘yes’ to all my wildly ambitious ideas,” adding: “While my chapter draws to a close, Loewe’s story will continue for many years to come, and I will look on with pride, watching it continue to grow, the amazing Spanish brand I once called home.”

Commenting on his cutting-edge tenure at the house, Pascale Lepoivre, CEO of Loewe, said: “I am incredibly grateful to Jonathan Anderson for the eleven years of unmatched creativity, passion and dedication that he has given to LOEWE. With him as its creative director, the House has risen to new heights with international recognition. The Puzzle bag, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has become a true icon, and the brand codes that he has created, rooted in craft, will live on as his legacy.”

© Getty Images Jonathan Anderson attends The 2024 Met Gala in 2024

Sidney Toledano, adviser to LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, also offered his two cents on Anderson’s spell at the brand: “I have had the pleasure of working with some of the great artistic directors of recent times, and I consider Jonathan Anderson to be amongst the very best. What he has contributed to LOEWE goes beyond creativity. He has built a rich and eclectic world with strong foundations in craft which will enable the House to thrive long after his departure.”

The brand’s statement also said: “Alongside leading its creative and cultural direction and creating immense impact across the fashion industry, Anderson oversaw the launch of the LOEWE FOUNDATION Craft Prize: a platform which supports and gives visibility to vanishing crafts across the globe.”

The Northern Irish designer took the helm of the LVMH-owned Spanish luxury house in September 2013. Anderson launched his eponymous label, JW Anderson, in 2008, drawing the eye of Sophie Brocart, then senior vice president of LVMH fashion ventures.

Anderson has a sharp instinct for brand identity, making Loewe’s past campaigns - featuring Maggie Smith, Jamie Dornan, and Daniel Craig - consistently buzz-worthy. His creative reach extended into film, having designed costumes for Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers and Queer.

His distinctive designs strike a balance between experimental and wearable, blending clean lines with everyday functionality. His impact on leather goods has been especially notable - the Puzzle bag, introduced in 2015, quickly became a modern icon.