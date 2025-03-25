Rita Ora’s bizarre Tabi shoes are actually bang on trend for SS25

When it comes to stylish seasonal dressing, one famed face always on our radar is It-brit Rita Ora, and her latest spring-fuelled look proves exactly why.

It’s become abundantly clear over the past year that Rita prefers chasing the sunshine, spending six months in the northern hemisphere and the other six down-under in both New Zealand and Australia.

Currently spending time in Australia's sunny Gold Coast where temperatures are sitting around the 28°C mark, Rita has made sure to dress to the current sweltering climate, recently styling a spring-approved look that we will most definitely be recreating.

© @ritaora Rita and Taika are the epitome of stylish couple goals

Sharing a wholesome set of snaps to her Instagram account on Monday night, Rita posed with her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi in a lift, showing off her bright and bold ensemble and bizarre footwear choice.

Styling a set of micro mini red shorts with a button-up short-sleeve printed shirt, her beloved yellow sunglasses, a red Ralph Lauren Polo cap and an electric blue side bag, the actress and singer made a strong case for eclectic summer dressing.

© @ritaora Rita wore the £138 shoes with a selection of beaded anklets

The final piece of the outfit puzzle however, and one that has fashion fans divided was her choice of footwear for the romantic date day.

Wearing the ‘Tabi Sandal 200’ in Leopard from cult favourite footwear brand, Tabi. The bizarre shoes are made up from a comfortable combination of tencel knit and spandex and feature a Tabi toe, which to those not in the fashion sphere can be described as a pig-trotter-esque design.

© @merci Rita's exact shoes are available to shop on the Merci website

Tabi’s which were made popular by French fashion house Maison Margiela, date back to 15th-century Japan, worn by workers as the split-toe design allowed for better grip and stability.

Now, the style has skyrocketed to style stardom, donned in ballet flats, boots and heel form by the likes of Anya Taylor Joy, Emma Chamberlain, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and now, Rita Ora.

Rita’s particular sandal option fuses together one of the style sphere's most loved prints (leopard) and designs together to be the perfect SS25 shoe choice for lovers of fashion, comfort and conversation.