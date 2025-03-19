Millie Bobby Brown just borrowed Paris Hilton's sparkly Y2K-inspired top and skirt 

If you had the opportunity to borrow from any A-listers wardrobe, Paris Hilton’s name would most definitely be on the list.

Though it's highly likely that we will never have the chance to do just that, for now, we shall live vicariously through Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown who called on the iconic blonde bombshell to dress her for an opulent occasion.

To appear as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday last week and chat about her newest film The Electric State, Millie knew she had to go all out style-wise for the career-defining moment.

And what better way to make a fashion memory than by leaning on your friend Paris Hilton and asking to raid her wardrobe for the night?

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Millie styled the borrowed co-ord with a pair of silver open-toe heels

Settling on a mermaid-core iridescent rainbow chainmail top and skirt from Paco Rabanne’s SS23 collection, Millie leaned into Paris’ much adored Y2K aesthetic, effortlessly proving the power of a bold co-ord.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie collaged a Y2K snap for her Instagram which featured a 90s photo of Paris

In a recent Instagram post shared by Millie to her 63.6m followers, she thanked the personality, mother and DJ for letting her borrow the look, captioning her post: “thx @parishilton for the lewk.” Paris chimed in on the comment section, saying: “That’s hot,” followed by numerous fire emojis.

Throughout the month-long press tour for The Electric State, Millie has been serving up look after look on the world stage, firmly cementing her placement as one of the world's most fashionable It-girls. However, in a recent interview on the hit podcast Call Her Daddy, the British actress explained there is a method to her recent dressing madness.

Chatting to the show's host Alex Cooper, Millie explained the reasoning behind her recent looks, including Paris’ chainmail duo and Pamela Anderson's blue pants which she wore to record the podcast. “The Electric State is based in the '90s. So I was like, 'I want everything I wear on this press tour to be '90s archive.'"

Though the Rabanne co-ord isn’t technically from the archive, it was clearly inspired by that era, considering rainbow tones, chainmail and halterneck silhouettes were in their prim. So, we’ll let it slide.