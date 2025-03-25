Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's baby announcement is peak Gossip Girl-chic

Congratulations are in order for actor Ed Westwick and his former H! Fashion cover star wife Amy Jackson as they announce the birth of their first child together.

The stylish couple shared the news on Monday night via Instagram and Gossip Girl fans are swooning.

Captioning the post: “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick” Amy and Ed can be seen holding their new bundle of joy in a series of wholesome black and white images.

© @iamamyjackson Amy and Ed have been together for 3 years

The new mother and father decided to twin in matching outfits to share the news, Amy deciding on a luxurious white knit jumper and pair of tailored trousers and Ed in a similar crew neck and dark jeans.

© @iamamyjackson The new mother styled her white jumper with a slick-back ponytail and pair of statement earrings

Fans of Ed and his time playing Chuck Bass alongside Leighton Meester and Blake Lively in the 2008 hit show Gossip Girl flocked to the comment section to give their congratulations. One fan comically leaving a GG-coded comment (IKYK) “Spotted: Bass Daddy alert. Chuck traded whiskey nights for diaper duty—who knew fatherhood could look this broodingly chic? XOXO, Gossip Girl.” while others titled the newborn: “Mini Chuck Bass.”

Amy and Ed have been on the style radar of fashion obsessives ever since they tied the knot back in August last year. Amy, who is known for her work in prominent Indian films, wore a dreamy Alberta Ferretti wedding dress to say “I do” in Italy's Amalfi coast. The whole wedding the couple on the map style wise, H! Fashion Editor Natilie Salmon explained that the dress: “ gave a nod to the Upper East Side’s polished and refined aesthetic, often seen on the show. The bodice flowed into a voluminous skirt made from layers of silk and tulle. The dramatic, flowing silhouette was reminiscent of the luxurious fashion moments that Gossip Girl was known for, capturing the essence of Amy's signature style while maintaining Blair Waldorf’s classic elegance.”

As for Ed, the fashionable gentleman wore a white and black two-toned Armani suit, further infusing their wedding with high-fashion vibes.

Oscar, joins the next generation of stylish A-list children, in good company alongside Hailey and Justin Bieber's son Jack, Sofia Richie Grainge’s daughter Eloise and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s two sons, Riot Rose and RZA.