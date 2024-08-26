Amy Jackson’s Alberta Ferretti wedding dress was so 'Gossip Girl' coded

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Amy Jackson’s wedding dress was the epitome of fairytale elegance with a modern twist that evoked the glamorous allure of Gossip Girl.

As the actress walked down the aisle to marry Ed Westwick (or should we say Chuck Bass?), her gown was a statement of timeless fashion that paid homage to the iconic TV series' signature blend of opulence and sophistication.

Designed by Alberta Ferretti, the gown featured a strapless bodice that was both structured and delicate, perfectly framing Amy’s neckline and shoulders. This clean, architectural design gave a nod to the Upper East Side’s polished and refined aesthetic, often seen on the show. The bodice flowed into a voluminous skirt made from layers of silk and tulle. The dramatic, flowing silhouette was reminiscent of the luxurious fashion moments that Gossip Girl was known for, capturing the essence of Amy's signature style while maintaining Blair Waldorf’s classic elegance.

Adding to the fairytale allure, the veil was adorned with subtle yet intricate lace appliqués that trailed down the length of the fabric, framing Amy’s face with delicate sophistication. The piece was a showstopper, cascading gracefully to the floor and extending beyond the train of the dress, creating a breathtaking effect as it caught the breeze. The lace detailing was reminiscent of vintage Italian lacework, paying homage to the wedding’s picturesque setting on the Amalfi Coast.

Amy’s accessories were equally sophisticated and Gossip Girl-coded. She opted for dazzling diamond earrings and a simple, elegant tennis necklace, a choice that would make any Hamptons-housewife proud. Her makeup, kept natural and radiant, highlighted her striking features, allowing her innate beauty to shine through.

The brand described the dress as “fairytale,” a sentiment that perfectly captures the blend of classic romance and high-society glamour. Alberta Ferretti’s team congratulated the couple, stating, “Congratulations to the newlyweds on their enchanting journey!”

Meanwhile Ed Westwick, fittingly chose an Armani suit, further infusing their wedding with high-fashion vibes that his fans would instantly recognise. The couple’s ceremony, set against the stunning backdrop of the Amalfi, was attended by close family and friends, including film producer Mohammed Al Turki, who introduced the couple.

© @zaramartin The bridesmaid dresses were equally sophisticated

Likewise the bridesmaids dresses featured a stunning strapless design with a fitted silhouette, adorned with a floral pattern in shades of pink and white. The back showcased an elegant bow detail, adding a touch of New York-socialite sophistication. The dresses perfectly complemented the romantic setting with their classic aesthetic.