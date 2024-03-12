Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cheltenham Festival 2024: the best dressed guests at the races
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:

Cheltenham Festival 2024: the best dressed guests at the races

From fashion royalty to actual royalty, see the best outfits from the 2024 races so far

2 minutes ago
Fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper arriving on day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 12, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

It’s been a thrilling few days for fashion and beauty fanatics. Two days ago the A-listers brought as much glitz and glamour to the 96th Oscars ceremony as they did to the afterparties in the early hours of Monday morning.

Now, we’re straight back on home turf for the 2024 Cheltenham festival – one of the most sartorially significant events of the British social season.

As ever, we’re scoping out the best looks, the sartorial trends and the OTT headpieces donned by guests in the Gloucestershire town. Unlike Royal Ascot, Cheltenham has no strict dress code and instead suggests: "Style is as individual as you. The Cheltenham Festival is the perfect occasion to wear your best outfits and favourite accessories."

Despite this, royals, socialites and race fans alike usually adopt a quintessential 'elevated county bumpkin' style agenda - think fedora hats, tweed jackets and fluffy stoles, often in earthy tones of greens and browns. Although, of course, the extroverted fashionistas always pleasantly surprise us with something colourful, expected and dramatic...

Hello! Fashion shares the best dress guests at Cheltenham Festival so far...

Jade Holland Cooper

Jade Holland Cooper arriving on day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 12, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)© Mike Egerton - PA Images

Holland Cooper founder Jade perfected the three-piece suit in a brown houndstooth ensemble with a matching tailored coat.

A Guest

A racegoer on day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 12, 2024. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)© Adam Davy - PA Images

A guest wore a bright green houndstooth coat with contrasting, dramatic fluffy detailing on the collar, cuffs and hem.

A Guest

A racegoer arriving on day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Tuesday March 12, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)© Mike Egerton - PA Images

A guest wore a white plunge-neck dress with a heavy beige trench coat, paired with a white handbag and a dramatic feathered headpiece.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more