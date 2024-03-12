Cheltenham Festival 2024: the best dressed guests at the races

It’s been a thrilling few days for fashion and beauty fanatics. Two days ago the A-listers brought as much glitz and glamour to the 96th Oscars ceremony as they did to the afterparties in the early hours of Monday morning.

Now, we’re straight back on home turf for the 2024 Cheltenham festival – one of the most sartorially significant events of the British social season.

As ever, we’re scoping out the best looks, the sartorial trends and the OTT headpieces donned by guests in the Gloucestershire town. Unlike Royal Ascot, Cheltenham has no strict dress code and instead suggests: "Style is as individual as you. The Cheltenham Festival is the perfect occasion to wear your best outfits and favourite accessories."

Despite this, royals, socialites and race fans alike usually adopt a quintessential 'elevated county bumpkin' style agenda - think fedora hats, tweed jackets and fluffy stoles, often in earthy tones of greens and browns. Although, of course, the extroverted fashionistas always pleasantly surprise us with something colourful, expected and dramatic...

Hello! Fashion shares the best dress guests at Cheltenham Festival so far...

Jade Holland Cooper © Mike Egerton - PA Images Holland Cooper founder Jade perfected the three-piece suit in a brown houndstooth ensemble with a matching tailored coat.

A Guest © Adam Davy - PA Images A guest wore a bright green houndstooth coat with contrasting, dramatic fluffy detailing on the collar, cuffs and hem.