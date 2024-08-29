Amy Jackson trades her wedding dress for gothic glamour at Venice Film Festival

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Even as wedding guests, we know how tiring the celebrations are, but the bride and groom? They deserve to be resting in marital bliss for a week.

Rest is not on the agenda of Amy Jackson, AKA the new Mrs Westwick, who married Gossip Girl heartthrob Ed Westwick (all Chuck Bass lovers shall be in mourning for the rest of this week) in a stunning multiple-day celebration in Italy.

The 32-year-old stepped out in Venice for the 81st annual film festival yesterday, three days after her wedding celebrations ended, oozing glamour as always. But she swapped her bridal whites for It-girl goth chic.

She perfected dark red carpet elegance in an off-the-shoulder tulle bustier gown from Alberta Ferretti's Fall Winter 2024 Collection - the same brand that created her wedding dress, complete with a sheer overlay which was embroidered with cascades of dazzling degradé crystals.

© Getty Amy stunned at Venice Film Festival in Alberta Ferretti

A showstopping diamond choker and matching bracelet amped up the allure of her showstopping look. For hair, she opted for a sleek, elegant updo with a vintage flair, styled by Patrick Wilson.

© Getty She headed to the event three days after her fairytale wedding

The 32-year-old star beauty married Ed Westwick in a family-owned 16th-century castle in the hills of Southern Italy.

"Designed by Alberta Ferretti, the [wedding] gown featured a strapless bodice that was both structured and delicate, perfectly framing Amy’s neckline and shoulders," explains H! Fashion's Editor Natalie Salmon, "This clean, architectural design gave a nod to the Upper East Side’s polished and refined aesthetic, often seen on the show. The bodice flowed into a voluminous skirt made from layers of silk and tulle. The dramatic, flowing silhouette was reminiscent of the luxurious fashion moments that Gossip Girl was known for, capturing the essence of Amy's signature style while maintaining Blair Waldorf’s classic elegance."



The epitome of elegance.