Nicola Peltz shares sultry snaps taken by her husband Brooklyn Beckham

At the minute, Hollywood is currently at an all time high when it comes to couple goals. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet and this list goes on.

Also included in the catalogue of stylish duos, is Nicola and Brookyln Peltz Beckham, both of whom have made it abundantly clear that their marriage is stronger than ever.

Proving just how intertwined they are, Nicola shared a series of stylish snaps to her instagram, taken by her photographer husband Brookyln.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola was all smiles for the intimate photoshoot

Posing on a bed made with crisp white sheets, Nicola commanded the camera's attention in nothing but a pair of lacey black underwear and a striped linen robe.

To complete the casual look, the Versace muse wore her long brunette locks out and sprawled across the bed while her career-defining face card featured a Sabrina Carpenter-approved amount of rosy blush and a glossy lip.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola and Brooklyn recently took a romantic trip to Santa Barbara

Captioning the post “by brooklyn [letter heart emoji]” Nicola clearly demonstrated the perks of having a photographer partner, Brooklyn solidifying himself as the ultimate Instagram boyfriend.

The low-key snaps were taken on the couple's recent romantic trip to Santa Barbara, where they spent their vacay drinking red wine, walking along the beach and eating ice cream in bed. Just a few days ago, Brooklyn shared a reel of their wholesome holiday, the couple letting fans in on the behind-the-scenes of their A-Lister relationship.

Brooklyn, who is the eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham, and Nicola, who is the daughter of Jewish American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, tied the knot back in April of 2022 in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony.

Since then, the pair have remained inseparable, often seen posting one