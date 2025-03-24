Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and wife Nicola pack on the PDA for romantic date in matching outfits

If your parents were as stylish as David and Victoria Beckham, it's almost inevitable that your wardrobe agenda would be just as fashion-forward.

But taking 'I got it from my mama' one step further - their eldest child Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham are following in their footsteps by not only donning matching outfits, but outfits that would slot perfectly onto Posh and Becks' twinning style agenda.

Nicola shared images from a dreamy romantic getaway, on a beach riding horses with her husband of almost three years with the caption: "will never forget this day."

© @nicolannepeltzbeckham Nicola and Brooklyn wore matching white Ralph Lauren shirts on a dreamy beach date

She posed on a horse wearing a simple white collared shirt from Ralph Lauren featuring the brand's signature horse logo on the chest (rather apt for their date day activity). She paired it with a pair of dark-wash straight-leg jeans and oval sunglasses.

Her husband matched wearing a white buttoned-down shirt also from Ralph Lauren, black jeans and large black sunglasses.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The two packed on the PDA

This isn't the first time the two have opted for this matching aesthetic. Brooklyn previously posted an image of the couple on Instagram, wearing crisp white shirts with two buttons undone with the caption: “Unbreakable bonds that make you who you are.” Nicola also posted the photograph saying “Celebrating everyday with you and our incredible bond I love u Brooklyn @tiffanyandco?“. Adorable.

Wearing matching white outfits is a Victoria and David Beckham signature. From the 2003 MTV Movie Awards to the 2014 Met Gala and abroad for their 22nd wedding anniversary, it's the duo's go-to for twinning moments for every occasion.

© PA Images via Getty Images David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arriving at the Met Gala 2014 © Getty Images Matching white outfits is their signature

Matching outfits is one of Nicola and Brooklyn's signature couple movements. From designer pink outfits in Tokyo to black jumpers for the Super Bowl and on the front row at fashion weeks, we're obsessed that they prove their love for each other through their sartorial agenda.