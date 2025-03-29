Sabrina Carpenter's floral sarong set just left her A-lister friends in awe

She may be the princess of pop, but it turns out Sabrina Carpenter reigns supreme in more than one field.

The singer has a penchant for holiday dressing, jetting off to Italy for a well-deserved break over the past few days. Naturally, she packed her finest off-stage regalia for the trip, culminating in a holiday wardrobe that even the crème de la crème of Hollywood are cooing over.

Sabrina took to social media to share her vacanza attire, instantly grabbing the attention of vintage connoisseurs across the globe.

The singer wore Valentino SS04

The first image in the wanderlust-sparking carousel depicted the star perched on a boat, sporting a heavenly set from Valentino's spring/summer 2004 collection.

A rare gem, the ensemble featured a vibrant yet dreamy multicolour floral print that exuded playful elegance. The lightweight silk fabric draped beautifully across the singer, creating an ethereal silhouette.

© @sabrinacarpenter The singer is enjoying time off following her jam-packed tour schedule

The collector’s piece further showcased a delicate silk wrap top with a romantic flutter sleeves, allowing for an airy fit. Its bodice flows effortlessly, complementing the fabric and colourful print in shades of pink, yellow and aqua.

Sabrina paired the archival set with a mustard yellow bikini and heels, serving up true Hollywood elegance. She wore her platinum locks down loose, tied half up in a princess style.

The singer’s outfit drew the attention of fellow industry insiders. Emily Ratajkowski, a fellow vintage lover, wrote: “This looks so fun,” while singer Griff added: “Truly ethereal:

Prior to kickstarting her chic euro summer, Sabrina’s wardrobe revolved around her signature glitzy showgirl style.

From party-girl mini dresses by Cavalli to preppy Miu Miu polos, operatic Oscar de la Renta gowns and sultry David Koma ensembles, there aren’t many brand boxes she hasn’t ticked off.

Cute, kittenish style is very much intertwined with her DNA, often executed with a helping hand from her platinum blonde Malibu-Barbie mane and peachy makeup looks.