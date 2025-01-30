Rosie Huntington-Whiteley returns to the runway in sheer corseted gown

Fashion’s top designers like to keep us on their toes. Last season, we witnessed Bella Hadid’s return to the runway for Saint Laurent’s SS25 show, suited up in a deliciously slouchy, black tailored set that preempted the ascension of office-siren style.

This time round, it’s Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s turn. The model graced the catwalk during the Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin Haute Couture 2025 fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The 37-year-old took centre stage in a beautifully operatic gown, featuring a sculptural corset feature crafted from wispy layers of black tulle and held together by a velveteen spiderweb-like structure.

© Getty Images The model took to the runway during the Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin Haute Couture show

The train of the gown flowed from beneath the bustier section, which featured a Marie Antoniette-inspired panier that protruded from the hips. Layers of ethereal black tulle kissed the floor as Rosie walked, complete with a contemporary black feather trim for an added dose of gothic texture.

A pair of open-toe knee high boots injected the look with vampiric glamour, showcasing tie-up detailing up the front of each shoe with diamond cut-outs and a thong-style silhouette.

As for her makeup, Rosie’s campaign-fronting features were accentuated by a ghostly palette, including a pale pink lip and swirling locks of gelled hair carefully positioned across her face in a hauntingly avant-garde manner. A face net added to the mystique of the blend.

© Getty Images A ghostly-glam makeup blend added to her gothic aesthetic

It’s been a while since the model took to the runway. Her last fashion week sashay occured in March 2016, when she was enlisted for the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week autumn-winter 2016/2017.

The mother-of-two has since dedicated her time to other projects, including her ongoing collaboration with M&S to create the most coveted lingerie collection on the high street.

Yet, Rosie has been making the most of fashion month. On Tuesday she stepped out at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris to attend an intimate event hosted by Tiffany & Co to celebrate the launch of the latest designs in the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection.

The OG It-girl dazzled in a look that gave fashion's favourite double leather look the chicest makeover. She opted for a black strapless bandeau top with a figure-sculpting silhouette, which she tucked into a pair of high-waisted wide-leg leather trousers. Parfait.