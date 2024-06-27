Sabrina Carpenter’s style evolution: From red carpet to runway

“I’m working late, because I’m a singer” - the TikTok-viral jingle coined by Sabrina Carpenter that has been sufficiently burned into our brains since it entered the internet ether.

The grip the singer holds over Gen Z is not to be undermined. She is a beacon of mystique. From her musical catalogue that features a plethora of chart-topping tunes to her now-public relationship with Barry Keoghan, Sabrina is carving out a new chapter of pop culture.

© Getty Sabrina launched onto the scene in 2014, gaining widespread popularity in 2024

It’s not just her music that has proven to be a hit among fans. The 25-year-old has meticulously curated an image that leans into her zeitgeisty songbook, replete with luxury labels and on-trend garments for the public to covet.

From party-girl mini dresses a là Cavalli to preppy Miu Miu polos, operatic Oscar de la Renta gowns and sultry David Koma ensembles, there aren’t many brand boxes Sabrina hasn’t ticked off. Cute, kittenish style is very much intertwined with her DNA, often executed with a helping hand from her platinum blonde Malibu-Barbie mane and peachy makeup looks.

The singer’s Disney roots have no doubt framed her unapologetically girlish wardrobe. Sabrina jettisoned onto the scene while starring on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World in 2014. Varsity jackets, Peter Pan collars and the regular frosting of white lace helped to curate her all-American aesthetic.

© Getty The star is known for her playful, girlish style

Fast forward ten years later and the singer was hoisted into the limelight courtesy of Taylor Swift. 2024 proved to be Sabrina’s year, supporting the Cruel Summer singer during the Eras Tour and refining her discography with smash-hit tunes Espresso and Please Please Please.

Cue the slew of noteworthy style moments that bolstered Sabrina’s pop princess reputation. The star bid farewell to her former Noughties get-up, favouring playful party-girl pieces sourced from fashion’s most celebrated labels.

Be it her rapid accession up the pop culture ladder or even the influence of her Burberry poster-boy beau Barry Keoghan, Sabrina’s style remains a point of fashion fixation for Gen Z. Is it that sweet? I guess so.

From Coach to Coachella, discover the ins and outs of Sabrina’s style evolution below.

Sabrina Carpenter's style evolution

June 2024 - Vogue World Sabrina wore a custom Jacquemus look as part of the Vogue World show in Paris. The ensemble featured a candy-cane coloured striped bustier, a semi-sheer skirt and a retro headscarf that held the star's blonde locks perfectly in place.



© Pascal Le Segretain June 2024 - Loewe PFW The star attended the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in an ethereal mint gown, complete with cut-out detailing, a high neckline and a thick black belt.



© Astrida Valigorsky June 2024 - Governors Ball glam Sabrina made a splash at the Governors Ball in June 2024, sporting her go-to brand Frolov. The playful Ukrainian label pivots around sparkly designs, love-heart cut-outs and flirtatious mini silhouettes.

© Joseph Okpako May 2024 - Cavalli charm The 25-year-old perfomed at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in a zesty Cavalli number complete with a halterneck silhouette and mini silhouette. A pair of white go-go boots added a touch of Sixties charm to the attire.

© Gotham May 2024 - Miu Miu moment The singer stepped out for Saturday Night Live in head-to-toe Miu Miu. A cropped navy polo shirt and a white, pleated tennis skirt was complemented by a pair of black heels and preppy white ankle socks.

© Aliah Anderson May 2024 - Met Gala magic Sporting an operatic gown by Oscar de la Renta, Sabrina dazzled on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2024. The beautiful garment featured a black bodice and a cascading baby blue taffeta train.

© Frazer Harrison April 2024 - Coachella coquettecore The star made a case for coquettecore at Coachella 2024. She opted for a kittenish micro mini dress by Frolov, replete with embellished heart detailing and a flippy rara skirt.

March 2024 - Vanity Fair Oscar Party Sabrina drew attention at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a black leather dress by Tory Burch. Crocodile detailing, corsage detailing on the shoulder and a romantic sheer skirt featured.



© Kevin Mazur February 2022 - Tulle cool for school For the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event, the singer wore a crimson tulle Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini dress and Christian Louboutin pumps.

© Monica Schipper August 2023 - Variety Power Of Young Hollywood Sabrina wore a dramatic asymmetric black dress by The Attico as she attended Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood in August 2023. The garment showcased the brand's signature feather trim and a sheer design.



© Daniele Venturelli March 2023 - Vanity Fair Oscar Party Serving up Rabanne radiance, Sabrina attended the 2023 Oscars after-party in a disco-ready sheer top peppered with crystal embellishment.



© Getty February 2023 - Magenta Missoni Turning out a thoroughly Barbie-inspired ensemble, Sabrina attended the Spotify Best New Artist Event held at Pacific Design Center in a Missoni tank set and a partially unbuttoned sheer, sarong-style skirt.

© Ian West - PA Images December 2022 - Ferretti at the Fashion Awards A mustard-hue hooded dress by Alberta Ferretti was Sabrina's refined look of choice for the Fashion Awards 2022 held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

