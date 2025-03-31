I’m an accessories obsessive - here’s what your bag says about you

Handbags are more than just accessories, they’re extensions of our personalities.

The shape, size, and brand we choose speak volumes before we even utter a word. A sleek, structured tote suggests quiet confidence and a no-nonsense attitude, while a slouchy hobo bag whispers effortless chic.

Those who favour micro-bags embrace fashion as art, prioritising ironic aesthetics over practicality, while lovers of oversized carry-alls exude a more-is-more philosophy.

Whether it's an iconic designer piece or a vintage treasure, a handbag tells a story of taste, style, and self-expression - an outward expression of our innermost selves.

Brands play a pivotal role in how we express our personalities through fashion. He wears Gucci? He likely enjoys a touch of frivolous fashion, with bold prints and an unmistakable Italian flair. She prefers Chanel? A true classique-enthusiast, drawn to timeless elegance and effortless sophistication.

Those who gravitate toward Bottega Veneta appreciate understated luxury, while Louis Vuitton lovers embrace heritage and status. Whether it's the avant-garde appeal of Balenciaga or the refined minimalism of Celine, our choices speak volumes.

Discover what your handbag reveals about you - read on below.

What your bag says about you:

© Getty Images Chanel Classic Double Flap Bag Owners of the Chanel Classic Double Flap Bag aren’t just carrying a purse - they’re carrying a lifestyle. They appreciate old-money elegance but aren’t above a little (cough, large) flex. Practical yet poised, they value timelessness over trends, believing a quilted icon says more about them than any fleeting micro-bag ever could. They also spend far too much on overpriced oat milk lattes.

© Getty Images Fendi Baguette Fendi Baguette owners are effortlessly cool with a dash of chaos. It’s the bag of someone who romanticises city life (cue the Carrie Bradshaw references) and believes fashion should be fun, fabulous, and just a little bit unserious.

© Getty Images Dior Saddle The Dior Saddle bag signals a love for statement pieces and a knack for turning heads. It’s for those who appreciate nostalgia but with a tinge of Y2K energy with a couture twist. Saddle lovers are bold, a little whimsical, and unafraid to let their accessories do the talking.

© Getty Images Hermès Birkin If you are the lucky owner of a Hermès Birkin, then you know a thing or two about timeless elegance. Luxury is your middle name and heritage design is your sartorial bread and butter. You favour quiet aesthetics but love to flirt with celebrity-inspired street style. Safe but sophisticated rolled into a single accessory. Oh, and you probably live in Chelsea.

© Getty Images Louis Vuitton Neo Denim Speedy If the Louis Vuitton Neo Denim Speedy is your arm candy of choice, then you've fully embraced Y2K nostalgia. Afghan coats are your religion and Portobello Road your church. No doubt your mum worked in fashion back in the day, and this designer gem originated from her 90s wardrobe.

© Getty Images Miu Miu Matelassé Leather Arcadie Spotted: Trend lover with a penchant for kitschy-cute design and It-girl dress codes. The Miu Miu Matelassé Leather Arcadie was the bag of 2024, thanks to it's cool girl connotations and internet vitality. Beloved by Gigi Hadid, this little gem is for those with a playful attitude to designer dressing and an undying love for hype brands.

© Getty Images Gucci Jackie The Gucci Jackie is a failsafe pick. Divinely classic but available in a range of cute colours and prints, this piece can be as outrageous as you want it to be. Hence, it's coveted by extroverted introverts, who sometimes want the attention and other times shy away from it. Naturally, the Jackie oozes luxury vibes, but comes with a touch of cool that keeps it from being 'expected.'

© Getty Images Balenciaga Le City Bag If Demna holds a special place in your heart and SSENSE is your second home, then the Balenciaga City Bag is probably your armour of choice. You're not one for structure and prefer a slouchy 'I woke up like this' look over a more polished ensemble. Street style snaps of Hailey and Justin Bieber saturate your Pinterest board, which you throw together when you're not doom-scolling on Tiktok.