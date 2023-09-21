Best bridal bags to carry on your big day and beyond

These are the pieces that will elevate your wedding look in an instant

You will have likely used up most of your sartorial nous searching for 'the one' – and yes, we're talking dresses, not partners.

But that's no excuse for allowing your bridal bag to fall by the wayside. No accessory oversights for these nuptials.

A chic bag filled with your wedding day must-haves (lipstick, a mirror compact, mints, and a safety pin would not go amiss) will come in handy once you've relinquished your bouquet to the most sharp-elbowed bridesmaid.

Traditional brides will adore Manolo Blahnik's crystal-set buckle clutch or Anya Hindmarch's vintage-reminiscent pearl clasp design, whereas Cult Gaia and Staud do some super playful styles that are calling out to be swirled wildly on the dancefloor at a truly epic post-ceremony bash.

How we chose the pieces

Style and colour palette: Naturally, you want your bridal bag to complement your ensemble, and for most that requires a sense of colour cohesion. White, off-white and ivory tend to be what most brides opt for, and our picks are reflective of that. For those wanting to inject their reception look with a splash of party glamour, feathers and lustrous pearls feature throughout.

Hello! Fashion shares the best bridal bags to shop now:

Best Bridal Bags Crystal Pearl Embellished Tulle Shoulder Bag Clio Peppiatt Embedded with lustrous pearls and glinting crystals, this piece by Clio Peppiatt is a true showstopper. Crafted from ivory tulle, it has a curved top handle for a sense of structure and would look exquisite nestled in the crook of your arm. £350.00 AT CLIO PEPPIATT

Magda Medium Faux Pearl-embellished Appliquéd Ruched Satin Shoulder Bag Magda Butrym Magda Butrym's three-dimensional roses are bang on trend, and yet this piece, crafted from shiny satin, feels as though it has a certain timeless appeal. Slip the faux pearl handle over short mesh gloves and enter your new chapter in style.

Box Clutch With Chain Created from acrylic, this glossy oval clutch by Mango won't break the bank and it can be worn two ways. Style it in your palm for photos, and sling the elegant gold chain over your shoulder when the party gets going. £49.99 AT MANGO

Egg Leather-trimmed Clutch Simone Rocha Inspired by the Baroque era, Simone Rocha's Egg clutch is utterly dreamy. With a slim leather strap and luxe, pearl-effect finish, this piece is perfect for the ultimate cool-girl bride. £575.00 AT MYTHERESA

Mini Bucket Bag With Seashells Encrusted with gleaming seashells, this piece by Zara is slightly rustic - perfect for the seafront ceremony bride. Plus, it features a handy drawstring inner bucket bag to keep your essentials safe. £49.99 AT ZARA

Maud Pearl-clasp Satin Clutch Bag Anya Hindmarch If your vibe is classic elegance, consider Anya Hindmarch's chic retro-style clutch. The pearl-embellished clasp is richly reminiscent of vintage styles and the white satin has a beautiful lustre. £475.00 AT MATCHES FASHION

Faux Pearl And Feather-embellished Satin Shoulder Bag Cult Gaia Bring a splash of party glamour to your reception via Cult Gaia's frothy feathers. The gold accents look super luxe and the chain is detachable. £445.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Tini Leather-trimmed Crystal-embellished Cord And Satin Mini Bag Staud With a satin pouch to case all your essentials, this piece by Staud is ideal for the easy-breezy summer wedding. The crystal-embellished macramé frame will glint in the light and pair well with dazzling jewels. £335.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Embellished Silver-tone Clutch Judith Leiber Couture Judith Leiber Couture's faux pearl-encrusted spherical clutch is utterly mesmerising. Carry the tactile extravaganza in your palm or over your shoulder using the glitzy silver chain. £3,075.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

