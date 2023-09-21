Best bridal bags to carry on your big day and beyond

You will have likely used up most of your sartorial nous searching for 'the one' – and yes, we're talking dresses, not partners.
But that's no excuse for allowing your bridal bag to fall by the wayside. No accessory oversights for these nuptials.
A chic bag filled with your wedding day must-haves (lipstick, a mirror compact, mints, and a safety pin would not go amiss) will come in handy once you've relinquished your bouquet to the most sharp-elbowed bridesmaid.
Traditional brides will adore Manolo Blahnik's crystal-set buckle clutch or Anya Hindmarch's vintage-reminiscent pearl clasp design, whereas Cult Gaia and Staud do some super playful styles that are calling out to be swirled wildly on the dancefloor at a truly epic post-ceremony bash.
How we chose the pieces
- Style and colour palette: Naturally, you want your bridal bag to complement your ensemble, and for most that requires a sense of colour cohesion. White, off-white and ivory tend to be what most brides opt for, and our picks are reflective of that. For those wanting to inject their reception look with a splash of party glamour, feathers and lustrous pearls feature throughout.
- Price: Weddings in general, let alone your own, can cost a total bomb. To keep your bank balance looking healthy, we've selected a mix of both high street and designer labels, carefully selecting pieces that look super luxe.
Hello! Fashion shares the best bridal bags to shop now:
Crystal Pearl Embellished Tulle Shoulder Bag
Clio Peppiatt
Embedded with lustrous pearls and glinting crystals, this piece by Clio Peppiatt is a true showstopper. Crafted from ivory tulle, it has a curved top handle for a sense of structure and would look exquisite nestled in the crook of your arm.
Magda Medium Faux Pearl-embellished Appliquéd Ruched Satin Shoulder Bag
Magda Butrym
Magda Butrym's three-dimensional roses are bang on trend, and yet this piece, crafted from shiny satin, feels as though it has a certain timeless appeal. Slip the faux pearl handle over short mesh gloves and enter your new chapter in style.
Box Clutch With Chain
Created from acrylic, this glossy oval clutch by Mango won't break the bank and it can be worn two ways. Style it in your palm for photos, and sling the elegant gold chain over your shoulder when the party gets going.
Egg Leather-trimmed Clutch
Simone Rocha
Inspired by the Baroque era, Simone Rocha's Egg clutch is utterly dreamy. With a slim leather strap and luxe, pearl-effect finish, this piece is perfect for the ultimate cool-girl bride.
Mini Bucket Bag With Seashells
Encrusted with gleaming seashells, this piece by Zara is slightly rustic - perfect for the seafront ceremony bride. Plus, it features a handy drawstring inner bucket bag to keep your essentials safe.
Maud Pearl-clasp Satin Clutch Bag
Anya Hindmarch
If your vibe is classic elegance, consider Anya Hindmarch's chic retro-style clutch. The pearl-embellished clasp is richly reminiscent of vintage styles and the white satin has a beautiful lustre.
Faux Pearl And Feather-embellished Satin Shoulder Bag
Cult Gaia
Bring a splash of party glamour to your reception via Cult Gaia's frothy feathers. The gold accents look super luxe and the chain is detachable.
Tini Leather-trimmed Crystal-embellished Cord And Satin Mini Bag
Staud
With a satin pouch to case all your essentials, this piece by Staud is ideal for the easy-breezy summer wedding. The crystal-embellished macramé frame will glint in the light and pair well with dazzling jewels.
Embellished Silver-tone Clutch
Judith Leiber Couture
Judith Leiber Couture's faux pearl-encrusted spherical clutch is utterly mesmerising. Carry the tactile extravaganza in your palm or over your shoulder using the glitzy silver chain.
