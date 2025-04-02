Sydney Sweeney’s Y2K-inspired corset dress is a major mood for spring 2025

A Sydney Sweeney red carpet appearance guarantees two things: some serious Hollywood glamour, and a big dollop of fashion-forward sex appeal.

The Anyone But You actress has honed her sense of personal style, often favouring Y2K inspired pieces, infused with playfulness and teamed with classic Hollywood glamour.

The Euphoria star hit the red carpet at CinemaCon in a satin silver gown that perfectly encapsulated the resurgence of Y2K trends that we simply can’t shift our obsession with.

© Getty Images Sydney Sweeney promotes The Housemaid at CinemaCon in Las Vegas

The dress, from American label Wiederhoeft’s SS25 collection featured a corset style bodice with boning detail and a super cinched waist and was reminiscent of early 2000s red carpet moments.

Think Paris Hilton at the height of her fame or Britney Spears in her ultra-glam era. Almost bridal, but probably a little bit too sexy for grandma.

© Variety via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney wears Wiederhoft and Jimmy Choo for the event

The early 2000s were defined by body hugging silhouettes, metallic fabrics and seriously low waistlines. Lingerie inspired dressing was a Christina Aguilera go-to and Beyoncé often dabbled in the trend for a red-carpet appearance. This glossy champagne satin gown is opulent yet minimalist and oh how we wish we had an occasion to wear something similar.

The low-slung belt - a touch of Y2K perfection - finished off Sydney's outfit perfectly along with a pair of grey pointed toe Jimmy Choo pumps.

© Getty Images for CinemaCon Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney at Cinemacon

For beauty, it was the tried and tested Sweeney classics of long, effortlessly undone waves teamed with a pop of blush and a glossy lip. She didn’t have a bag with her so we can only assume she had a mate standing at the sidelines lovingly carrying her bits and bobs.

The actress was promoting thriller The Housemaid and posed on the red carpet with fellow cast member Amanda Seyfried who looked superb in a check mini skirt and lace shirt combo.

There have been rumours of a split between Sydney her fiancé Jonathan Davino, but her career is most definitely on the up-and-up, with the actress is in talks to appear in the upcoming live action Gundam movie.