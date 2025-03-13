Did Sydney Sweeney just make leather mini skirts and leg warmers a SS25 trend?

Leave it to Sydney Sweeney to champion a spring trend that's not florals and actually groundbreaking.

Though we don’t really need another aesthetic to adopt this early on in the year, it's always welcome and not a need, but a want.

The newest transitional style statement was effortlessly executed and demonstrated by the Euphoria actress on Tuesday afternoon, and fashion fans are lapping it up.

© Getty Images Long live the legwarmer craze

Spotted outside Miu Miu’s AW25 show in a full look from the brand, Sydney took it upon herself to mix textures and fabrics together to create a spring-infused ensemble that bridges the current climate conundrum.

Styling a voluminous leather micro mini skirt with a matching crop jacket, a collared white shirt and a brown cardigan together, the Miu Miu muse oozed It-Girl energy in more ways than one.

© @sydney_sweeney Sydney's face card never declines

To tie the whole look together, Sydney wore her long blonde locks in a dreamy half-up, half-down style - another style which will be major this sunny season.

But, our favourite accessory, and one we will most definitely be investing in, was her grey knit leg warmers.

Pairing the knee-high knits with a set of strappy black sling-backs, Sydney put a stylish twist on the knee-high sock craze and made it high fashion.

© Launchmetrics Miu Miu SS25

Leg warmers are one of the most surprising accessories to come out of 2024 and 2025, championed on the catwalk by the Italian brand last year during September Paris Fashion Week.

Since then, the fashion set took it upon themselves to make sure the aesthetic stick, notable names including Elsa Hosk, Alexa Chung and Bella Hadid fuelling the ‘balletcore’ trend on various occasions.

© @sydney_sweeney Sydney is a Miu Miu girl through-in-through

Sydney took to her Instagram account to share a few BTS snaps of the look, posing for a selection of photos inside her Parisian hotel room, captioning the post “paris for a day with @miumiu.”

Fans of fashion and her acting work flocked to the comment section to comment on the look. The overall consensus from the 2000+ comments was that the full ‘fit oozed cool-girl energy, one fan saying: “Mother is mothering” and another saying what we were all thinking: “obsessed with this look!”

With just days until the official start of spring, leg warmers are the perfect layering option for when the weather isn’t super sunny, but also not super chilly and will effortlessly elevate any look.