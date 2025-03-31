Anklets are the trending accessory for SS25 - here's how to style them

Thinking of getting a charm necklace to accompany your upcoming summer-fuelled seasonal ensembles? Think again because they’re so last year…

According to the fashion set, there’s a new trending accessory on the rise for SS25 - and the likes of Iris Law and Rita Ora have already adopted it into their everyday wardrobe.

That's right, the anklet is back and better than ever.

According to new research by online jewellery brand PRYA, Google searches for the utterly Y2K-coded accessory have increased by 5,000 per cent in the past 30 days, and if our calculations are correct, that number is only set to hike as temperatures surge around the northern hemisphere.

What is an anklet?

Essentially just a bracelet but for your foot, anklets come in a variety of different styles and are designed to be fixed around your ankle and worn with bare feet at the beach or with flats and sandals as an extra outfit elevation.

© Getty Images When necklaces, rings and bracelets aren't enough, add an anklet

Back in the late 90s and early 2000s, the eclectic jewellery choice was a firm favourite for the likes of Britney Spears, Victoria Beckham and Paris Hilton, all seen donning beaded stacks while out on officially hot-girl business.

© Getty Images Anklets are a fan favourite amongst stylish Fashion Week goers

Arwa Hassan, in-house style director at PRYA, said: “The Y2K staple was on every red carpet in the early Noughties up until the 2000s. Whether you prefer sleek tubular styles, dainty gold chains or a pearl-encrusted statement piece, there’s an ankle to elevate every look.”

Which ankle should you wear an anklet on?

“There’s no right or wrong way to wear an anklet”, says Arwa. “It’s all about personal preference. Some traditions associate the left ankle with spirituality and the right ankle with wealth and success, but modern styling is all about personal expression.”

The jewellery trend in 2025

If you’ve been keeping up with the It-girls on Instagram, it’s likely that you’ve noticed a few favourites donning the ankle accessory in recent Instagram posts.

© @ritaora Rita opted for the 'more is more'm approach with her anklets

Last week, Rita Ora shared a snap to her Instagram account, posing in a dreamy summer ensemble of mini shorts, a graphic button-up up and leopard print Tabi shoes. Look to her ankles and you’ll see she's adorned both with stacks of multi-coloured beaded options.

© @lirisaw Iris added a selection of arm cuffs, bracelets and earrings to accent her ensemble

As for Iris Law, the queen of eclectic dressing, she was seen sporting a simple dainty option on her right foot. She paired the cutesy style with a pair of teal-toned mini shorts, a white crop top and sporty ballerina flats.

How to style an anklet for SS25?

© Launchmetrics Etro sent a slew of models down its SS25 catwalk in dainty options

According to anklet expert Arwa, styling the accessory for SS25 is easier than ever, explaining that: “Ballet flats are not going anywhere. Layer several anklets together for a soft, romantic look.” or, if you’re wanting something a little more subtle: “A minimalist silver anklet stacked with classic black pumps is always a good idea.” If you’ve got a beachside holiday booked, opt for: “Pearl or shell-adorned anklets to channel an elevated coastal vibe.”

Whatever your vibe, anklets are going to be everywhere this season, so get ahead of the game and invest sooner rather than later.