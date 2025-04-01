Dua Lipa has coined sorbet stripes and mini shorts the hottest trend for SS25

Haven’t you heard? Muted tones of browns and mauves are officially over and out, and bright shades of pinks and greens are in for the upcoming sunny months; just ask Dua Lipa.

Forever and always a style icon for those who favour eclectic fashion, Dua Lipa’s extensive off-duty wardrobe is like no other.

From archive designer pieces to one-of-a-kind must-haves from young designers on the rise, the It-Brit’s is a wealth of fashion inspiration, and her most recent spring-inspired look is set to be everywhere for SS25.

Currently on tour in New Zealand after a few weeks down under in Australia, Dua has made sure to hit that sweet spot of work-life balance, taking some time to see the sights with her family.

© @dualipa Dua is currently on Radical Optimism World Tour

For her most recent day off, the 29-year-old decided to wine and dine herself at a remote vineyard in the Bay of Islands. For the dreamy coastal excursion, Dua chose to style a full Chanel look from the brand's recent SS25 runway collection.

© Launchmetrics Dua's look was first seen during Paris Fashion Week

Pairing together a pair of mini shorts, a matching cami top and cardigan - all made in a green and pink striped knitted fabric, complete with a subtle frill hem and adorned with crystal buttons.

© @dualipa Even when taking some family time the singer is dressed to impress

To complete the look, Dua wore her beloved baby pink Chanel 25 Small Handbag slung over her shoulder, added a pair of simple gold hoop earrings and let her long brunette locks flow in the wind.

© @dualipa The chic ensemble is both comfy and cute © @dualipa The It-Brit enjoyed a wine tasting while in the north New Zealand island

As the warmer weather (finally) begins to flourish on this side of the world, Dua’s recent off-duty looks have been firmly placed at the top of mood boards by those most stylish, waiting in anticipation for the right climate to sport mini shorts and crop tops.

Thankfully for those of us located in the northern hemisphere, we won’t have to wait too long to work on our tans, and if you’ve yet to curate your SS25 wardrobe, pink and green stripes are the new trending print on the rise.