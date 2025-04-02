Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama perfects power dressing in tailored suit during exclusive London party
Maya Jama perfects power dressing in tailored suit during exclusive London party
Maya Jama poses in a strapless black midi dress on her Instagram© @mayajama

Maya Jama perfects power dressing in tailored suit during exclusive London party

The It-Brit was spotted attending a launch party at her ex-boyfriend Stormzy's London-based bar on Tuesday night

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Every fashion lover understands the power a tailored suiting style can bring, including Maya Jama

A wardrobe hero like no other, the classic black co-ord is a firm favourite for many, particularly Victoria Beckham, who has made the statement style her signature in recent years. 

Proving just how iconic a matching blazer and trouser combo can be for a celebratory night out, Love Island host and fashion mogul Maya donned an oversized option to party alongside friends, and we are taking notes. 

Maya Jama attends the "Now You Know" launch party at My House on April 01, 2025 in London wearing a black suit and white heels© Jeff Spicer/WireImage
Maya was the epitome of sophisticated style for the night

To celebrate the launch of Now You Know, a new four part interview series where host Julie Adenuga interviews notable names, including Maya, about their inspiring rising to fame stories, Maya wore sleek all-black look. 

Maya Jama attends the "Now You Know" launch party at My House on April 01, 2025 in London in a black blazer, trousers and sunglasses© Jeff Spicer/WireImage
Her blazer featured bold shoulder pads and a cinched waist

Pairing a set of balloon-style suit trousers with a double-breasted structured blazer, a set of sleek black sunglasses and a pair of white pointed-toe pumps, the Londoner heads to party at her ex-boyfriend Stormzy’s London-based nightclub, House Party. 

She styled her long brunette locks in a messy bun, letting a few naturally curly pieces hang out and frame her impeccable face card.

Maya Jama attends the "Now You Know" launch party at My House on April 01, 2025 in London wearing a blac k suit and white heels© Jeff Spicer/WireImage
If you haven't visted the London bar, please add it to your list

Spotted posing for photos in front of the club’s eclectic grandma-inspired wallpaper, Maya was all smiles. 

Maya Jama and Amelia Dimoldenberg attend the "Now You Know" launch party on April 1, 2025 in London. Maya Jama wore a black suit while Amelia wore black capri bands and a leather jacket© Dave Benett/Getty Images
Maya was in good company for the evening

In good company for the night, Maya was joined by Chicken Shop founder and host Amelia Dimoldenberg, who donned capri pants and a leather jacket, the show's host Julie Adenuga, who championed acid wash denim and rapper Big Zuu. 

The first episode of the show is officially out now and available to stream on Channel 5 and features Maya talking about: “her rise to fame in an inspiring and intimate conversation.” 

If you’re a fan of Maya's, her rise to success and wardrobe, cancel tonight’s plans and get streaming. 

