Maya Jama is a literal Greek goddess in gold plunge cutout dress

There’s a touch of sadness in the air for fans of reality TV, as the final of Love Island: All-Stars has officially aired its final episode.

Though the outcome might not have been what you had hoped (Grace and Luca stans rise up), the final firepit gathering was a fully-fledged fashion affair, with host Maya Jama going all out to announce the placings.

For the celebratory occasion, Maya called on her go-to stylist Rhea Francois to source her a showstopping gown. The duo, who have been working together for years, decided on a golden-toned cut-out option from independent designer, Kimberly Larrianna.

© @mayajama The golden gown complimented her glowing tan

The glamorous made-to-order dress effortlessly accentuated Maya’s curvacious physic and featured a series of large eyelets threaded with golden stretch fabric and fixed in a wrap design to create a cut-out aesthetic.

The plunging gown, or ‘Oxúm Dress’ as titled on the brand’s website, also featured an open back design, plunging neckline and midi length hemline.

Maya styled the show-stopping golden-toned bustier with a set of strappy heeled sandals in the same hue and scooped her long brunette locks up into a half-up-half-down style.

© @mayajama Her gold metal accessories complimented the outfit perfectly

The final piece of the dazzling outfit puzzle, aside from her dreamy glowing tan courtesy of the South African sun, was a set of statement gold earrings and a matching chunky arm cuff.

When it comes to reality TV show dressing, Maya Jama’s Love Island wardrobe reigns supreme. Whether she’s sporting racy red latex, high-octane cutouts or sheer white, the 30-year-old London-based It-Girl oozes gilded glamour in everything she wears.

Though we’re sad to no longer have an excuse to rot on the couch in our pyjamas every night and watch romance flourish in the villa, luckily for fans of both Love and Maya’s wardrobe, a new summer season of Love Island isn’t far off.

Watch this space…