Maya Jama’s mom jeans are the ultimate high-waisted spring staple

Even when she’s not dressed to the nines in David Koma or Cavalli, Maya Jama never fails to radiate effortless cool.

Taking to social media on Friday, the Love Island host showcased a pared-back yet polished off-duty look, featuring a slim-fitting white tank top and a pair of high-waisted mom jeans.

The denim slacks featured a light-wash finish and a curve-skimming silhouette, ideal for days spent away from set when a timeless yet casual ensemble is required.

© @mayajama The Love Island host championed retro mom jeans

The jeans were paired with a black leather belt showcasing classic gold buckle detailing, allowing Maya’s breezy self-styling skills to shine through.

The star wore her inky raven hair down loose in tumbling curls and opted for a barely-there makeup blend, allowing her natural, screen-gracing features to take centre stage. A sophisticated nude manicure completed the low-key aesthetic, which made for the ultimate spring-into-summer look.

In wake of the ongoing obsession with 2010s nostalgia, it seems that mom jeans are on the verge of a serious comeback.

© Getty Images Kaia Gerber walks the runway at Chanel Metiers D'Art in mom jeans

The high-waisted, relaxed-fit denim pieces became popular in the 1980s and early 1990s. Initially considered unfashionable in the 2000s, they made a major comeback in the 2010s, embraced for their vintage charm and flattering silhouette. Characterised by a tapered leg, rigid denim, and a cinched waist, they offer both comfort and retro style.

Several top designer brands have embraced mom jeans in their runway collections, giving the classic style a high-fashion twist. Balenciaga presented oversized, structured versions with a deconstructed feel, while Gucci incorporated vintage-inspired denim with logos and embroidery.

Stella McCartney offered sustainable, relaxed cuts in eco-friendly fabrics, and Chanel paired high-waisted jeans with elegant tweed blazers for a chic, Parisian vibe.

Isabel Marant added a bohemian edge, and Vetements redefined the silhouette with exaggerated, reconstructed shapes.

It seems that Maya is very much onto something here, and we are all ears.