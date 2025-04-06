Olivier Awards 2025: The best dressed guests on the red carpet

Considered the highest honour in British theatre, each and every year, the Olivier Awards welcomes the creme de la creme of the theatre world to all celebrate in style under the roof of London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.

This year marks the 40th Olivier Awards since celebrated actor Sir Laurence Olivier gave his name to the ceremony in 1984, making the night an extra special one for all involved.

As expected, the guest and nomination list for the evening is stacked with famed faces, all of whom dressed to impress to get tapped on the famous green carpet before the event's proceedings.

From sleek suiting styles to decadent gilded gowns, here are all the best-dressed guests on the 2025 Olivier Awards red (green) carpet...

© PA Images via Getty Images Indira Varma Donning a silky satin maxi dress in the dreamiest shade of baby blue, British actress Indira Varma radiated spring elegance for the event.

© PA Images via Getty Images Adrien Brody Adrien Brody, who stars in The Brutalist, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Splice, made a strong case for statement brooches, adding a large swooping silver and diamand option to the left breast of his all black suit.

© PA Images via Getty Images Jane Krakowski Bang on trend for SS25, Jane Krakowski was seen styling a strapless, sequin midi dress in butter yellow with a pair of pointed toe pumps and sheer tights.

© PA Images via Getty Images Beverley Knight Beverley Knight looked radiant in a strapless black fitted gown with a voluminous peplum-style accent on one hip. To top off the sleek-chic look, she wore a diamond floral head piece, which caught the evening light.



© PA Images via Getty Images Georgie Buckland Actress Georgie Buckland proved just how powerful a matching tailored suiting style can be. Opting for a grey style with a voluminous lapel detail, statement buttons and a shiny black clutch in the shape of lips, Georgie oozed cool-girl elegance in all forms.

© PA Images via Getty Images Billy Porter Co-host for the evening, Billy Porter, decided to go all out in a brocade leather suit, a silk shirt fixed with a bow at the neck, heeled boots and a magnificent tulle headpiece.

© PA Images via Getty Images Hannah Lowther Actress and singer Hannah Lowther proved just how chic an elegant black maxi-dress can be. Her particular option featured a high neck, short sleeves and was covered in hundreds of light catching diamantes.



© PA Images via Getty Images Ria Hebden Broadcast journalist and television presenter Ria Hebden opted for a dreamy fitted gown in a summery lime sorbet tone. The dress not only featured an embellished neckline, but it also had long elegant sleeves.

