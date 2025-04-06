Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olivier Awards 2025: The best dressed guests on the red carpet
Subscribe
Olivier Awards 2025: The best dressed guests on the red carpet
Beverley Knight attending the 2025 Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall in a black dress© PA Images via Getty Images

Olivier Awards 2025: The best dressed guests on the red carpet

From sleek suiting styles to decadent gilded gowns, here are the most stylish guests in attendance...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

Considered the highest honour in British theatre, each and every year, the Olivier Awards welcomes the creme de la creme of the theatre world to all celebrate in style under the roof of London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. 

This year marks the 40th Olivier Awards since celebrated actor Sir Laurence Olivier gave his name to the ceremony in 1984, making the night an extra special one for all involved.

As expected, the guest and nomination list for the evening is stacked with famed faces, all of whom dressed to impress to get tapped on the famous green carpet before the event's proceedings. 

From sleek suiting styles to decadent gilded gowns, here are all the best-dressed guests on the 2025 Olivier Awards red (green) carpet...

Indira Varma attending the 2025 Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall, London in a blue silky dress© PA Images via Getty Images

Indira Varma

Donning a silky satin maxi dress in the dreamiest shade of baby blue, British actress Indira Varma radiated spring elegance for the event.

Adrien Brody attending the 2025 Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall in a black suit© PA Images via Getty Images

Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody, who stars in The Brutalist, 

The Grand Budapest Hotel and Splice, made a strong case for statement brooches, adding a large swooping silver and diamand option to the left breast of his all black suit.

ane Krakowski attending the 2025 Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall, London wearing a sparkly yellow dress© PA Images via Getty Images

Jane Krakowski

Bang on trend for SS25, Jane Krakowski was seen styling a strapless, sequin midi dress in butter yellow with a pair of pointed toe pumps and sheer tights.

Beverley Knight attending the 2025 Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall© PA Images via Getty Images

Beverley Knight

Beverley Knight looked radiant in a strapless black fitted gown with a voluminous peplum-style accent on one hip. To top off the sleek-chic look, she wore a diamond floral head piece, which caught the evening light.

Georgie Buckland attending the 2025 Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall in a grey suit© PA Images via Getty Images

Georgie Buckland

Actress Georgie Buckland proved just how powerful a matching tailored suiting style can be. Opting for a grey style with a voluminous lapel detail, statement buttons and a shiny black clutch in the shape of lips, Georgie oozed cool-girl elegance in all forms.

Billy Porter attending the 2025 Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall© PA Images via Getty Images

Billy Porter

Co-host for the evening, Billy Porter, decided to go all out in a brocade leather suit, a silk shirt fixed with a bow at the neck, heeled boots and a magnificent tulle headpiece. 

Hannah Lowther attending the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in a black dress© PA Images via Getty Images

Hannah Lowther

Actress and singer Hannah Lowther proved just how chic an elegant black maxi-dress can be. Her particular option featured a high neck, short sleeves and was covered in hundreds of light catching diamantes.

Ria Hebden attending the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London in a lime toned gown© PA Images via Getty Images

Ria Hebden

Broadcast journalist and television presenter Ria Hebden opted for a dreamy fitted gown in a summery lime sorbet tone. The dress not only featured an embellished neckline, but it also had long elegant sleeves. 

Max Balegde attending the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in a grey suit© PA Images via Getty Images

Max Balegde

TikTok star Max Balegde opted for a sleek beige suiting moment which was adorned with rhinestone-encrusted bow accents. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More