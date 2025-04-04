Emily Ratajkowski's low-rise flares and secretary shades are a spring vibe

Sunny spring vibes have officially landed stateside, with Emily Ratajkowski soaking up the sunshine in style right from her New York neighbourhood.

On Thursday, the model hit the city streets alongside her toddler son Sylvester. For the low-key outing, she opted for a casual ensemble that tapped into an array of Gen Z trends, spanning athleisure to ‘Office Siren.’

The 33-year-old slipped into a pair of charcoal-hued yoga pants complete with a low-slung waistband and a flared silhouette. She paired the sporty-chic bottoms with a cropped T-shirt, layered under a longline khaki parka jacket and a lightweight knit zip-up in chocolate.

A pair of ballet-inspired trainers completed the Versace muse’s casual attire, which was elevated by a nostalgic 90s hairstyle. Her brunette tresses were clipped back, allowing her recently chopped bangs to frame her campaign-fronting features.

The ‘do, a result of a somewhat questionable trim experienced by Emily earlier this week, allowed all eyes to fall on her accessory of choice for the outing - a pair of ruby red reading glasses that exuded secretary flair.

© GC Images The model is a street style veteran

Emily’s young son stood by her side for the street style moment, which was captured on TikTok. The three-year-old beamed for the camera, sporting a pair of brown checked trousers, a sleeveless puffer jacket featuring orange and green vertical stripes with mustard accents, and a purple sweatshirt in a casual vintage style. His blonde hair was styled in pigtails à la Boo from Monsters Inc.

Emily captioned the wholesome mother-son post: “sly asked to make this with this specific @clairecottrill song he said BRING IT BACK.”

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster of a week for Ms Ratajkowski, who has been busy recovering from her in-salon session that left her in a state of hair-induced frenzy.

Posting to her TikTok late on Tuesday night, Emily shared a video of her fresh trim: “I have a filter on because I have the worst haircut of my life and I need to feel pretty.” After showcasing the cut for all to see, she continued: “Oh you thought I was being funny,” while showing off her new micro fringe.

Thankfully, Emily can pull of any look - so the panic of hair enthusiasts across the board is set to be short-lived.