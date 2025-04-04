Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown just wore the perfect floral spring trousers - and they’re affordable
Subscribe
Millie Bobby Brown just wore the perfect floral spring trousers - and they’re affordable
Millie Bobby Brown poses for a photo in a white sun dress infront of a rack of summer dresses© @florencebymillsfashion

Millie Bobby Brown just wore the perfect floral spring trousers - and they’re affordable

The Stranger Things star says they’re perfect for “pairing back with your favourite tees”

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

One of our favourite things about Millie Bobby Brown is that she quite literally is the definition of ‘a girl that can do both.’ 

When she’s not dressing to the nines in an array of decadent designer gowns for red carpet appearances, she can usually be found at home or running errands in comfortable off-duty ensembles. 

As a self-appointed ‘cosy girl,' Millie founded her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills, to bring style lovers a selection of stylish yet comfortable basics, and her recent ‘Spring Bloom’ collection is no different. 

Millie Bobby Brown poses on a crate alongside fresh fruit and vegetables wearing a t-shirt and floral pants© @florencebymillsfashion
Millie launched her fashion label in February 2024

Posting to the brand’s Instagram page on Thursday evening, Millie introduced the new spring-approved capsule by posing for a series of snaps wearing a set of the new floral print ‘Sweet Bloom Pants’ and a peach adorned graphic ‘The Boyfriend Vintage Tee.’ 

Posing in front of a farmers market-inspired selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, Millie showed off her new favourite pants, styling the low-rise silhouette with her baggy tee tied at the waist to show off her midriff. 

Millie Bobby Brown poses on a crate alongside fresh fruit and vegetables wearing a t-shirt and floral pants© @florencebymillsfashion
Millie's outfit would be perfect for park picnics

In true SS25 style, she wore her brunette locks in two plaits and added a pair of gold hoop earrings to elevate the look from at-home TV-watching to brunch in the sunshine. 

Millie described the collection in the post caption, saying: “if you know me, you know i always have fresh flowers in my house-which of course inspired our farmer’s market collection! I wanted to create prints that embodied the freshness of a new bouquet that are still super comfy to pair back with your favorite tees! - xoxo mills”

Millie Bobby Brown poses on a crate alongside fresh fruit and vegetables wearing a t-shirt and floral pants© Florence by Mills Fashion
Cute and comfortable is Millies style preference

Millie’s “soft, flowy, and totally effortless” trousers are currently only available on the USA version of her website (tears have been shed in the UK) and currently retail for an affordable $44.95. 

Florals for spring are by no means groundbreaking, however, a flowy trouser most definitely is. H! Fashion’s Clare Pennington joins Millie in stating just how versatile the option is, explaining: “No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of flowy, flattering trousers.” 

If you’re yet to invest in a pair for yourself, do us a favour and comment on Millie's post and ask: “When will these be available in the UK?” 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More