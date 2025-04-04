Millie Bobby Brown just wore the perfect floral spring trousers - and they’re affordable

One of our favourite things about Millie Bobby Brown is that she quite literally is the definition of ‘a girl that can do both.’

When she’s not dressing to the nines in an array of decadent designer gowns for red carpet appearances, she can usually be found at home or running errands in comfortable off-duty ensembles.

As a self-appointed ‘cosy girl,' Millie founded her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills, to bring style lovers a selection of stylish yet comfortable basics, and her recent ‘Spring Bloom’ collection is no different.

© @florencebymillsfashion Millie launched her fashion label in February 2024

Posting to the brand’s Instagram page on Thursday evening, Millie introduced the new spring-approved capsule by posing for a series of snaps wearing a set of the new floral print ‘Sweet Bloom Pants’ and a peach adorned graphic ‘The Boyfriend Vintage Tee.’

Posing in front of a farmers market-inspired selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, Millie showed off her new favourite pants, styling the low-rise silhouette with her baggy tee tied at the waist to show off her midriff.

© @florencebymillsfashion Millie's outfit would be perfect for park picnics

In true SS25 style, she wore her brunette locks in two plaits and added a pair of gold hoop earrings to elevate the look from at-home TV-watching to brunch in the sunshine.

Millie described the collection in the post caption, saying: “if you know me, you know i always have fresh flowers in my house-which of course inspired our farmer’s market collection! I wanted to create prints that embodied the freshness of a new bouquet that are still super comfy to pair back with your favorite tees! - xoxo mills”

© Florence by Mills Fashion Cute and comfortable is Millies style preference

Millie’s “soft, flowy, and totally effortless” trousers are currently only available on the USA version of her website (tears have been shed in the UK) and currently retail for an affordable $44.95.

Florals for spring are by no means groundbreaking, however, a flowy trouser most definitely is. H! Fashion’s Clare Pennington joins Millie in stating just how versatile the option is, explaining: “No summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of flowy, flattering trousers.”

If you’re yet to invest in a pair for yourself, do us a favour and comment on Millie's post and ask: “When will these be available in the UK?”