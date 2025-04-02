Kaia Gerber's statement slogan tee is seriously hot 

If Kaia Gerber says reading is hot, then we’re taking notes.

The model is an avid bookworm, much like her fellow industry insiders Dua Lipa and Emma Watson. Coining the serene pastime as the It-girl activity, Kaia took to social media on Tuesday, sporting some new merchandise from her book club brand Library Science.

The Malibu native shared a series of selfies that spotlighted the piece - a pale pink baby tee featuring a copped silhouettes and a slogan which read ‘hot/can read.’

Kaia paired the tongue-in-cheek piece with some low-rise shorts in an off-white hue, elevating her look with some 90s-inspired black reading glasses.

She showed off her intricate fine-line tattoos in the post, which depicted the daughter of Cindy Crawford relaxing at home in the leisurely ‘fit.

Alongside the cool-girl carousel, Kaia wrote: “new @libraryscience baby tees based on @alyssareeder and my dating requirements & yes we’re calling it the bare minimum.”

© Getty Paris Hilton in a slogan tee

Naturally, the model’s inner circle were quick to flock to her comments section. Elsa Hosk, Lila Moss, Camilla Morone, Tommy Dorfman and Meghan Roche to name a famous few.

Kaia completed her look by wearing her fine brunette hair down loose and opting for a natural beauty blend. A dark rose lip and a thick brow defined her campaign-fronting features to perfection.

Slogan tees have long been coveted by the A-lister crew. Britney Spears told us to ‘dump him’ via tee. Paris Hilton pleaded with fans to ‘stop being so desperate.’ Kim Kardashian professed that she ‘likes nerds.’

Last year was a particularly successful period for slogan pieces. Loewe’s ‘I Told Ya’ tees worn by Josh O’Connor and Zendaya in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers gripped the fashionscape. Olivia Rodrigo reinforced her punkish pop princess attitude via readable pieces that referenced her songbook. Sabrina Carpenter’s