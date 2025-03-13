Kaia Gerber’s high-waisted bikini is the perfect dose of sun-soaked style

London’s recent spell of sunshine offered a glimpse at what summer in the city could entail. Cue, summer wardrobe shopping.

Kaia Gerber is heading up the out-of-office style shift, frequently sharing snippets of her Malibu lifestyle for all to see and pine after. Her most recent post dropped on Wednesday, when the actress-slash-model shared a sneak peek at her latest onscreen endeavour.

The 23-year-old is set to star in Amazon Prime’s upcoming series Overcompensating, an American comedy drama created by Benito Skinner. Set to drop on May 15, the show follows the story of a closeted high school former football player who becomes friends with an outsider to fit in.

© Overcompensating/Amazon Prime Kaia will star in comedy drama Overcompensating which comes out in May 2025

Kaia, who has seemingly temporarily paused her modelling work to pursue the glittering lights of Hollywood, plays the role of a college student. Pictured alongside fellow female actresses, the Alexander McQueen muse was seen in still from the series, reclined on the college grounds in a high-waisted bikini featuring a sea-green hue and high-waisted bikini bottoms.

High-waisted bikinis have an undeniable retro appeal. The silhouette emerged in the 1940s, offering a more modest yet flattering alternative to traditional swimwear. Inspired by pin-up styles and Hollywood glamour, they accentuated the waist while providing fuller coverage. The trend faded in the 1970s with the rise of string bikinis but made a major comeback in the 2010s, celebrated for their retro-chic appeal.

© Getty Images Marilyn Monroe wears a high-waisted bikini in Los Angeles, 1946

Kaia’s barely-there costume was elevated by a silky hairstyle that fell below her shoulders and a softly glamorous makeup blend that highlighted her campaign fronting features.

Skinner’s project has already attracted the attention of fellow Hollywood insiders, who are eagerly awaiting the series to hit their screens. Sister band Haim commented: “CAN’T WAITTTTTT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” while Amelia Dimoldenberg added a string of exclamation marks. Singer Charli XCX is composing original music for the series - which is set to be a spring hit.