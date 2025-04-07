Romeo Beckham channels Posh Spice flair in iconic Prada sunglasses

They say blood is thicker than water - but an acute sense of style will always run deeper.

Romeo Beckham’s effortless style undeniably mirrors his mother’s love for fashion. From his early exposure to haute couture to his natural flair for street style (think Corteiz, Balenciaga and Nike), the middle Beckham brother has unmatched style sensibilities running through his veins.

Over the weekend, Romeo took to social media to share a glimpse inside his casual weekend away - far from the never-ending hustle and bustle of London.

© @romeobeckham The Balenciaga mode lapped up the sun

Capturing a selfie while horizontally reclined on a sun lounger, the former footballer kicked back in a pair of rust-hued swimming trunks featuring a white polka dot print and drawstring detailing.

He shielded his face from the spring sun with some Prada sunglasses, complete with a 90s-inspired wraparound silhouette and silver logo detailing.

Given his mother’s penchant for extravagant eyewear, Romeo’s weakness for designer shades comes as no surprise.

© GC Images The middle Beckham brother has impeccable taste like his mother

Victoria Beckham’s unwavering love for sunglasses has long been a signature of her style, especially during her WAG era. She frequently sported oversized, aviator, and cat-eye frames that became synonymous with her high-fashion persona and charismatic allure.

Notable pieces include her vintage gold-toned aviators and sleek black cat-eyes, both of which leaned into Noughties-era glamour. Not forgetting the itsy-bitsy tank tops and XL hobo bags that accompanied them.

Romeo’s decision to champion Prada comes as something of a break from tradition for the model. A Balenciaga boy through and through, the 22-year-old rarely goes without some form of nod to the beloved Spanish house.

Amidst widespread debate concerning the future of the brand, Romeo continues to fly the flag for Demna’s Balenciaga tenure. Not only has he starred in campaigns for the ever-controversial brand and hit the house’s runway during fashion week, but he’s also cultivated quite the personal collection of Balenciaga pieces, spanning hoodies to accessories and more.